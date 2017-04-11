Turlock’s Pitman strikes early in non-league win over Modesto’s Beyer

Pitman High scored four runs before an out was recorded in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to an 8-2 victory over Beyer in a non-league baseball game Tuesday.
The Pride, leaders of the Central California Conference by a half-game over crosstown rival Turlock, opened their half of the first with four consecutive singles from Daniel Fareira, Brett Hagen, Anthony Encalade and Nick Jones, off Beyer’s Chase Fetzer.
“My slider wasn’t really on,” said Fetzer, who saw his record dip to 3-3. “That’s really my go-to pitch.
Jones, making his first start since the season opener in Los Banos on Feb. 28, allowed four hits and four walks while striking out two in 6 2/3 innings.
“Today I was throwing fastballF, curveball, change,” said Jones, who received a cortisone shot for his balky rotator cuff. “Second and third inning the change-up kicked in and started locating that and then went from there.”
He kept the Patriots off the board until the seventh, when the Pats scored twice on two hits and two errors. M.J. Duarte came on in relief to record the final out.
“(Nick) looked good today,” said fifth-year Pitman coach John Acha. “He started off trying to find his groove but by about the third inning he really did find it and felt comfortable and settled in.”
Beyer, which will take part in the Oakdale tournament next week, faces another CCC opponent on Wednesday when it travels to face Atwater at Memorial Ballpark.
“There was a weird feeling getting of the bus today,” said Patriots coach Dom Duran, who has led his club to at least a share of the last three Modesto Metro Conference championships. “The guys weren’t their intense, usual selves from the get-go. Some of the starters had some approaches where they were trying to do too much to the ball.
“But their pitcher today, he was very effective. He kept challenging us, and a lot of his pitches moved. There was nothing really flat. So, we tip our hat to him today. He did a good job; he kept us off balance.”
Joe Cortez: 209-578-2380, @ModBeePreps
Comments