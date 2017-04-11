MMC roundup: Gregori still streaking; Neves powers Downey past Enochs

Modesto High baseball coach Darryl Galloway searched his bullpen for an answer, hoping someones – anyone – could silence the Sac-Joaquin Section’s most explosive offense.
The search will continue Wednesday at Mastagni Family Field, where Gregori will seek its 16th consecutive victory to the season.
Monday’s series opener between the top teams in the Modesto Metro Conference followed script. With heavy doses of Julian Favela and Matt Dallas, the Jaguars overwhelmed the Panthers, 7-1.
Dallas went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and greeted reliever Ramsey Dobashi with a three-run home run in the sixth inning.
Left fielder R.J. Beruman tracked the smash to the warning track, peering up as it disappeared into the canopy of trees.
The home run gave Favela all the cushion he would need.
The Enochs High transfer improved to 4-0 with another masterful performance. He gave up just three hits and fanned 11, notching his second complete game in four starts.
Leadoff Tyler Vandermark was 2 for 2 with two runs and Jimmy McClenaghan was 2 for 3 with an RBI as the Jaguars added to their section-leading batting totals.
Gregori entered the week tops in the section in hits (177), doubles (40) and triples (11), and ranked first among teams with at least 10 games in batting average (.436).
On Monday, the Jaguars (15-0, 10-0) taxed three Panther pitchers for seven runs on 12 hits, while drawing seven walks.
Jordan Heiny doubled and took third on an errant throw, while Colton MacCaughtry drove in one.
Modesto did manage to snap one streak – Favela’s consecutive innings without allowing an earned run in the fourth. R.J. Soria (single) and Trae Nichols (hit by pitch) reached to the start the frame, and Soria eventually scored on a grounder up the middle by Carlos Castillo.
The grounder kicked off Favela’s cleat, allowing Soria to make it 3-1 and give some life to Modesto’s upset bid.
Momentum was fleeting.
The Jaguars went back into attack mode, stretching the lead in the fifth on an RBI single by Brandon Green.
Green laced a shot down the third-base line, allowing Dallas to score standing up.
One inning later, with Galloway on his third pitcher, Dallas initiated another rout with a souvenir shot onto Yosemite Avenue.
The series shifts back to Gregori High, where the host Jaguars will look to clinch their fifth consecutive Modesto Metro Conference series dating back to last season.
Gregori will likely start A.J. MacCaughtry, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior who is 6-0 with a 0.52 ERA.
The Panthers (8-7, 7-3) may counter with Tyler Shafer or Castillo.
Shafer is 3-1 with a 0.68 ERA and three complete games, including a shutout against Davis. He’s only allowed three earned runs in 31 innings.
Castillo, who singled in the seventh, is 2-2 with a 1.47 ERA.
Downey 3, Enochs 0: Downey senior Brett Neves did it all in an upset victory over Enochs (6-8, 5-4), twirling a shutout while launching a solo home run.
Neves sent the Eagles to their fourth consecutive loss with an 86-pitch gem. He allowed just five hits and one walk, while striking out six.
Travis Graham was the tough-luck loser.
Graham fanned five over six innings, allowing three runs on five hits. Only one of the runs was earned – Neves’ solo home run in the first inning.
Neves was 2 for 2 with two RBI, while Graham paced the free-falling Eagles with two base hits. Sam Hale, Dalton Johnson and John Silva also had hits for Enochs.
Tyler Foote, Connor Trester (RBI) and Anthony Rodriguez singled for the Knights (6-12, 5-8), who have won three in a row.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments