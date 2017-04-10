Green on the go: Gregori outfielder emblematic of team’s success

Jim Davis won’t say too much about his lineup for fear of jinxing a high-powered attack that has catapulted Gregori High to the top of the Modesto Metro Conference.
There are those that need no formal introduction from the skipper, and then there are those like Brandon Green, a first-year starter that piques curiosity with every big moment.
For Green, Davis makes an exception, if only because he loves the path the senior has traveled.
Green hits in the middle of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s best offense and fills a void in the outfield left by four-year starter Michael Olivarez.
Talk about big shoes.
He’s always been a kid who was going to get his job done, no matter what that entailed for the day. You knew Green was going to clutch up and get some hits and make a few plays everyday.span
Matt Dallas, Gregori High pitcher/catcher, on teammate Brandon Green
“Looking back at last year, he was a role player coming off the bench,” Davis said. “He was a hard-working kid, but he wasn’t an everyday player. Let me tell you, when you look at his opportunities as a junior, he took advantage every situation he was put into.”
Last season, Green appeared in 21 of the Jaguars’ 28 games, hitting .407 with 11 hits and seven RBI. His reality was this: Gregori’s outfield was already loaded with next-level talent, including center fielder Tyler Vandemark, who has committed to Willamette University, and left fielder Jimmy McClenaghan, a former University of Nebraska recruit.
Green would have to bide his time, developing in the shadows under assistant coach Justin Hardin, the team’s hitting instructor.
“He’s a grinder, a high-character kid who works at his craft and is very coachable,” Davis said of Green. “He’s as quiet as a church mouse. You have to throw rocks at him to get him to say anything. At the same time, he’s a kid you root for and want to see do well.”
The applause and fanfare grows with each game.
Green has a base hit in 12 of 14 games, entering Monday’s series opener at Modesto High. He’s reached base safely in 13 of 14.
In the final two games of last week’s sweep of Davis, Green was 4 of 5 with three doubles and three runs scored. He’s one of seven players hitting .395 or better (minimum 25 at-bats). The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder has six doubles, 13 runs and 15 hits.
Gregori ranks first in the Sac-Joaquin Section in hits (165), doubles (39) and triples (11), and its .440 batting average is top among teams with at least 10 games.
His success is emblematic of the Jaguars’ electric start to the season. Gregori won its first 14 games with signature victories over Beyer (series sweep); Central California Conference leader Turlock; and Valley Oak League giants Oakdale and Sierra.
“From top to bottom right now, we’re having an offensive season like I’ve never had before as a coach,” said Davis, now in his 25th season as a high school coach. “I’d love to tell you how awesome I am as a hitting coach, but these seniors, the kids that have been in the program for four years, they’ve been around two guys – Rob Steves and Justin Hardin – that are just great with kids. Very patient.
“We understand we have to continue to work hard. I never expected we’d be where we are now. It’s just a neat situation, but there’s a ton of season left.”
On a team blitzing the competition, Green has won more than a starting job. He’s won the respect of those in the dugout, ranging from his coaches to the reigning Modesto Metro Conference MVP.
“He’s always been a kid who was going to get his job done, no matter what that entailed for the day. You knew Green was going to clutch up and get some hits and make a few plays everyday,” said Matt Dallas, who has followed his MVP campaign with another.
Dallas is hitting .565 with a team-high 10 extra-base hits, 20 runs, 26 total hits and an .869 slugging percentage. He’s driven in 19 runs, second only to McClenaghan (20). He’s also thrown a no-hitter and catches a starting staff (Julian Favela and A.J. MacCaughtry) that is 9-0 and has yielded just two earned runs in nearly 50 innings.
3 The number of Gregori baseball players who have reached base safely in all 14 games, entering Monday’s series opener at Modesto High: Matt Dallas, Zach McCoy and Tyler Vandermark.
Still, Dallas draws inspiration from others, like Green, another in a long line of tough outs.
Davis said Green’s development, like so many of his senior teammates, can be traced back to former head coach Rob Steves, Hardin and first-year assistant Josh Miguel, a former two-sport star at Escalon High and baseball player at Modesto Junior College and Missouri Baptist.
“We’ve got an unwritten rule here. You got to want to get help. You got to want to be coached. You got to want to learn something today,” Davis said. “Our kids have done a great job of buying into that.
“It’s not about results. It’s about the quality of the at-bat. It doesn't mean you need to get a base hit or hit a home run, triple, double, or whatever. It’s ‘How did you help the team in that moment?’ The kids have bought into it.”
