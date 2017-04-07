Prep notes: Ripon swimming nears VOL sweep; Rage wins national qualifier

The Ripon High boys and girls swim programs are closing in on Valley Oak League championships, despite Mother Nature’s best efforts.
The Indians put themselves in contention for the sweep, overcoming wind and rain in a tri-meet victory over Central Catholic and host Manteca.
The Raiders did not factor into the team scoring.
Ripon’s Mallory Brubaker and Elizabeth Wenner won two individual events as the girls look to clinch their third straight VOL crown – and fourth in five years – Thursday against Lathrop at Weston Ranch.
The Indians swept every race, including the relays in a decisive 121-51 victory over the Buffaloes.
A distance specialist, Brubaker captured the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events, while Wenner won the marquee sprints – the 50 and 100 freestyle.
The boys chase their own slice of history.
The Ripon boys seek its first-ever league title next week after knocking off the Buffaloes, 96-79. Both teams entered the tri-meet unbeaten in VOL meets.
Ty Wells, Jacob Thompson and Noah Esenwein won multiple individual events for the Indians. Thompson touched the wall first in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley, while Esenwein topped the pool in the 100 breaststroke and 100 freestyle.
A two-time CIF State qualifier, Wells had to work hard for his victories in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. The junior held off Matthew Trejo, Manteca’s talented freshman, winning each event by a hair.
Wells clocked a 1:48.71 in the 200 free, roughly a second faster than Trejo, a Ripon Aquatics teammate.
In the 100 butterfly, Wells and Trejo ripped through the pool, shoulder to shoulder. Wells touched in 53.48 seconds, while Trejo finished in 53.71.
Jacob Evans won two events for the Buffaloes, netting top honors in the 50 and 500 freestyle.
Zador Invitational on deck: The fifth annual Ervin Zador Invitational will be held Saturday at the Ervin Zador Aquatic Center on the campus of Ripon High. The meet will feature host Ripon, Hilmar, Turlock, Pitman, Merced, Central Catholic, Bear Creek, Mountain House and Ripon Christian.
The meet will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude around 1 p.m.
Ceres High wrestler signs: Ceres High grappler Aiden Mantarro Moore is committed to Simpson College in Iowa.
The senior finalized his commitment on March 30 during a ceremony at the schools with family and friends.
Moore won Western Athletic Conference and Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV titles in the 160-pound weight class. He pushed through a torn labrum in his right shoulder and torn meniscus in his left knee at Masters, closing his prep career 1-2 at the state qualifying tournament.
Rage 14s headed to national tournament: The Rage 14-and-under girls volleyball team captured a national qualifying tournament in Spokane, Wash.
The team is comprised of players throughout the valley, including Turlock freshman Jazmyn Tubbs. Other members include: Matalasi Danielson, Angelina Dentoni, Allison Eberhardt, Olivia Keller, Ellie Hamm, Jenna Brotherton, Ashley Chacon, Emma Harper, Sydney Hancock and Natalie Laiolo.
The Rage went 9-0 at the Pacific Northwest Qualifier, earning a trip to a national tournament this summer in Minnesota.
