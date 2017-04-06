Retirement didn’t last long for Glines, who is building another winner at CC

In nearly two decades as the Central Catholic High baseball coach, Mike Glines won 82 percent of his games and 11 Sac-Joaquin Section championships, including 10 in a row.
He won another 12 section titles as the football coach.
Now here’s the scary part: Glines believes he’s even better equipped as a softball coach, and it’s beginning to show.
“This is a fun game. It’s so quick,” Glines said. “Baseball used to bore the hell out of me. … I’ve got a bigger background in softball than baseball. I love the game, because it’s so much quicker, and it really hasn’t changed.”
The most decorated coach in Stanislaus District history stepped away from baseball in 2015, but came out of retirement last spring to head up a fledgling softball program. The program had just 11 players, not enough to field a junior varsity team, and had been displaced by the construction of the Mark Gallo Health and Fitness Center.
“Everyone thought it was a shot in the dark,” Central Catholic athletic director Billy Hylla said. “It seemed like a natural fit to kick start the program.
“Coach Glines is going to retire at some point, but I don’t know when that will be. He’s not the kind of guy who can sit at home and watch ‘Law and Order’ and be content with life. This is what he lives for.”
To make matters worse, the Raiders compete in the toughest conference in the southern half of the section – the Valley Oak League, home to heavyweights East Union, Oakdale and Sierra. The three have won 11 section titles.
“To even think about competing in the VOL, those guys have programs that have been established,” Glines said of the VOL’s Big Three.
Glines wasn’t used to finishing in the back of the pack, but that’s where Central Catholic landed in his first season on the bucket. The homeless Raiders finished below .500 playing every game on the road, including Senior Night at Oakdale.
But Glines, a proud man insulated by 35 league championships, reconciled loss with moral victory. Central Catholic beat Kimball for the first time. Hey, baby steps.
23 The number of Sac-Joaquin Section championships won by Mike Glines, who served as Central Catholic’s football and baseball coaches before from those posts in 2007 and 2015, respectively.
“Moral victories, I’m not really into that and I don’t think my girls are either,” Glines said. “But to be honest, for a second-year program, to be where we’re at with some of them, it is a victory in a sense. We’re playing against some pretty good clubs.”
And competing.
The Raiders (10-3, 2-2) have developed quickly under Glines, whose work ethic has gone unquestioned during coaching stints at Modesto Junior College (football) and Central Catholic.
The softball team has already surpassed its win total from last season (nine) and finds itself in the thick of a playoff hunt. The Raiders have topped Manteca, which owns a victory over Oakdale, and pushed Sierra and East Union in losses.
Central Catholic traveled to Modesto on Thursday for a non-league game. The Raiders will host Oakdale Friday at Rainbow Fields, barring inclement weather.
Hylla credits the rise of the program to a 72-year-old coach who continues to find a way. With limited practice space, the Raiders often scour the athletic fields, searching out space between other practices.
Players hit in the cage. Outfielders shag fly balls on the football field. And team drills are typically conducted next door at St. Stanislaus Catholic School.
“He’s there in the summer and fall. He’s in the cage for the girls who want to get some time in. If he’s out there, they’re out there,” Hylla said og Glines, whose 23 section titles trails only Jesuit cross country Walt Lange’s 25. “It’s encouraging when the leader is the one setting the precedent. He’s leading by example, not just telling them to work. He’s out there going above and beyond.”
Pitcher Isabel Davis has benefited from Glines’ passion and knowledge. Before he was a football and baseball coach, Glines said he managed as many as three national-caliber fast-pitch softball teams in the late 1960s.
Davis has blossomed into an ace with college prospects. She has been accepted to Montana, where an opportunity to walk-on may open up. Her biggest improvement has been pitch location. Glines said Davis is keeping the ball down, allowing the defense to work behind her.
“I’m trying to teach them to compete,” Glines said. “We’re fortunate to have a pitcher that throws strikes. She keeps us in the ballgame, and we’re playing pretty good defense. She has a really nice curve, but I told her if she can work on a drop ball, we’ll build a defense behind her.”
“It’s like all of our programs. Once we moved into the VOL, it was a step up,” Hylla said. “We had an acclimation period. In the (Western Athletic Conference), we were a perennial playoff team competing for titles. When you get in to the VOL, you have all these monsters – East Union, Oakdale and Sierra. It took our girls some time to find out what the level of competition would be. Now everyone’s working harder and more dedicated.”
It helps having coach like Glines, who spurned “Law and Order” to provide law and order to a program in need.
“He’s been successful at everything he’s done,” Hylla said. “It goes back to his work ethic and dedication.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Champion, through and through
A look at Mike Glines’ Sac-Joaquin Section championships at Central Catholic, by sport:
Football
1972, Division III: Central Catholic d. Washington, 7-6
1973, Division III: Central Catholic d. Justin-Siena, 18-7
1997, Division IV: Central Catholic d. Calaveras, 30-6
1998, Division IV: Central Catholic d. Denair, 33-14
1999, Division IV: Central Catholic d. Marysville, 25-20
2001, Division III: Central Catholic d. Escalon, 20-14
2002, Division V: Central Catholic d. Gustine, 49-21
2003, Division V: Central Catholic d. Modesto Christian, 62-21
2004, Division V: Central Catholic d. Le Grand, 50-6
2005, Division V: Central Catholic d. Modesto Christian, 84-6
2006, Division V: Central Catholic d. Modesto Christian, 31-7
2007, Division V: Central Catholic d. Patterson, 24-6
Baseball
1998, Division IV: Central Catholic d. Brookside Chrsitian, 16-0
2000, Division IV: Central Catholic d. Mariposa, 4-3
2001, Division IV: Central Catholic d. Woodland Christian, 10-1
2002, Division IV: Central Catholic d. Denair, 11-1 (6)
2003, Division V: Central Catholic d. Gustine, 5-1
2004, Division V: Central Catholic d. Valley Christian, 2-1
2005, Division V: Central Catholic d. Le Grand, 8-3
2006, Division V: Central Catholic d. Mariposa, 1-0
2007, Division V: Central Catholic d. Escalon, 10-8
2008, Division V: Central Catholic d. Hughson, 8-1
2009, Division V: Central Catholic d. Hilmar, 10-0 (5)
