Retirement didn’t last long for Glines, who is building another winner at CC

0:59 Beyer clinches Sylvan series with Ravelli's heroics Pause

1:29 2017 Modesto Nuts Media Day

0:54 Homicide in southwest Modesto

3:02 How to declutter your life

3:31 Human Trafficking Survivor Pursues Her Dreams

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:12 Body found behind bushes on Claus Road

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product