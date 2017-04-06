Ravelli goes the distance vs. Enochs, but Beyer helped by balk in 8th

The Beyer High baseball team took control of the Sylvan Avenue series with a 5-3 win over rival Enochs.
Trevor Ravelli struck out 12 and ignited a two-run tally in the top of the eighth inning with a flair single, but the drama was provided by the Butterfields in a second straight loss.
Junior Chris Butterfield Jr. blasted a game-tying, two-run home run over the fence in left field to send the game into extra innings. Butterfield had struck out three times against Ravelli, who had been nearly flawless until that point.
Beyer takes Sylvan Series w/5-3 win over Enochs. Ravelli Ks 11, scores GW run on balk in 8th. @Joshescobarr @BenjaminPolack @modbee @cifsjs pic.twitter.com/IknOMzFiDd— James Burns (@jburns1980) April 6, 2017
Butterfield, the MMC’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year, turned on a 1-1 fastball, launching it over the chain link fence. The home run gave Enochs (7-6, 6-2) momentum going into the eighth.
It wouldn’t last long.
With remarkable poise, Ravelli rescued the victory. He flipped a single over the outstretched glove of second baseman Camron Mercurio to start the eighth and eventually scored the game-winning run on a controversial balk.
Reliever Alex Silva set quickly and fired from a submarine arm angle, drawing the ire of the plate umpire.
Manager Chris Butterfield fired out of the dugout to argue, tracking the umpire up the first-base line, and was eventually tossed. He was upset about the timing and inconsistency.
“I felt my guy had done that quick set several times during the game,” coach Butterfield said. “We get to that point in the game – with the bases loaded – to make that call right there, I felt that wasn’t the right time. I’m not a coach who is going to blame an umpire for a loss. Those guys are just trying to do their jobs.”
But…
“I have to be honest when I say, I had to fight for my guys there,” he added. “I felt that it was bad timing, especially since he had done it a couple of times before without a call.”
Ravelli picked up more than just a victory Wednesday. He likely cemented his place in the starting rotation, alongside Chase Fetzer and Friday starter Josh Escobar.
I have to be honest when I say, I had to fight for my guys there. I felt that it was bad timing, especially since he had done it a couple of times before without a call.
Chris Butterfield, Enochs baseball coach, on Alex Silva’s balk that resulted in the game-winning run
The hard-throwing righthander challenged Enochs with his fastball, but it was his slider that made quick work of the Eagles the second and third time through the order.
Ravelli retired 10 straight at one point, including five of six by strikeout as he gained confidence with the breaking ball in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
“He was a competitor. You could see the bulldog coming out of him. He wears heart on his sleeve,” Beyer coach Dom Duran said. “Right now, he’s earned (another) start. I don’t see how I can take that away from him.”
Fetzer, the hero in Monday’s opener, made it 5-3 after scoring on a walk to Austin Schott. Fetzer reached on a fielder’s choice.
Beyer (9-6, 7-3) won the game despite a lack of offensive punch. The Patriots managed just two singles against three Eagles pitchers.
“Yeah, they didn’t get the best swings on the ball, but we’re priding ourselves on our defense,” Duran said. “Trevor Ravelli pitched lights-out today and our defense really, really played well behind him. This will hopefully give us a little more rhythm and pace for the route ahead.”
.@beyerupdate's Dom Duran says Trevor Ravelli has earned another start following a 12-strikeout CG vs. Enochs. pic.twitter.com/IfuMKTauEU— James Burns (@jburns1980) April 6, 2017
Enochs starter Tanner Shears recovered from a rocky first inning. He pitched into the sixth inning, allowing three runs on five walks and a hit batsmen. He allowed only a single to Treston Wheeler.
Beyer capitalized on the free passes, scoring two runs in the first inning.
Batting in the leadoff position for the second straight game, junior Ben Polack opened the game with a walk.
Tyler Orique also reached on the walk, and both players moved into scoring position on a balk.
Polack, who also made a diving catch in center field, scored on a sacrifice fly by Ravelli and Orique made it 2-0 with a sprint home on a passed ball.
In two games, the Patriots have outscored the Eagles 6-0 in the first inning. Polack has reached base three times, scoring three of Beyer’s 10 total runs.
“Ben needs to get more at-bats in our lineup,” Duran said of the shakeup to his lineup. “He puts together some of the best ABs. He gets five or six pitches every at-bat and he squares things up. He sees the pitches well – off-speed and fastball – and we all agree he needs to be at the top of the lineup.”
Silva carried the game into the eighth inning. He was replaced by Jesse Flores, a lefthander who will start Friday’s game.
After two straight losses, coach Butterfield placed a heavy emphasis on the series finale at Beyer. The Eagles need to generate some momentum heading into a clash with Downey next week.
.@beyerupdate's Dom Duran on moving @BenjaminPolack to lead off for the Sylvan Series: pic.twitter.com/rQTKLsC559— James Burns (@jburns1980) April 6, 2017
“We need to get a win,” coach Butterfield said. “It’s important to get in the winning column, especially against a good team. Somewhere down the line, we could be fighting for something.”
He liked the fight his team showed in the seventh inning. Pinch hitter Nick Beck started the rally with a two-out single, setting the stage for the younger Butterfield.
“Win or lose, I am super proud of them for not laying down … not rolling over,” coach Butterfield said. “We battled back. I couldn’t be a happier dad or coach. Huge hit by Beck. Huge hit by Butter. It put us right back on the map; right back in the game.
“That’s a comeback. We weren’t very strong early. We were battling, but Ravelli was tough. To come back like that, win or lose, I told my guys ‘I’m proud of you.’ ”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments