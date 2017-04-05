Central Valley football sends 2 more to college; MC sharpshooter signs

The Central Valley High football program has never had a senior class so decorated, so accomplished, so ...
Unheralded.
Nevertheless, coach Scott Edwards, a former coordinator at the collegiate level, has tapped into every resource with the hope of finding a home for the unsung heroes in a championship season – the linemen.
Western Athletic Conference MVP and All-District selection Erik Meija (6-foot-2, 256 pounds) and Gabriel Quezada (6-4, 255) committed to Humboldt State on National Signing Day, while another – Carlos Fregoso – signed on Tuesday.
Fregoso, a 6-1, 215-pound defensive end, will study and play at Occidental College in Los Angeles in the fall.
They’re one of the best groups we’ve ever had. They weren’t highly-touted. They don’t have the big-name guys, becausse most of our wins and most of our success came in the trenches. That’s what made this group even more special. They were tought and tight-knit, and they thrived at the line of scrimmage.
Greg Magni, Central Valley athletic director
Fregoso was named the WAC’s Outstanding Defensive Player, while Quezada shared the Outstanding Defensive Lineman trophy.
Three of the Hawks’ four starting defensive linemen will play in college. The fourth – junior David Serrano (6-3, 275) – isn’t far behind.
“They’re one of the best groups we’ve ever had,” athletic director Greg Magni said. “They weren’t highly-touted. They don’t have the big-name guys, because most of our wins and most of our success came in the trenches. That’s what made this group even more special. They were tough and tight-knit, and they thrived at the line of scrimmage.”
Jonathan Barragan was often the beneficiary of all that muscle and size up front. The running back rushed for 1,148 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 6.7 yards per carry. He also had 13 receptions for 266 yards.
Barragan has signed with Valley City State University in North Dakota.
Collectively, the four senior signees helped guide the Hawks to their first-ever conference title. Central Valley finished 9-2 and lost in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs.
In two seasons, Edwards has produced back-to-back playoff teams. More importantly, Magni says there is a bridge now, connecting Central Valley football players to the college game.
1,148 The number of rushing yards by Central Valley running back Jonathan Barragon, who signed with Valley City State University in North Dakota.
“It’s a huge accomplishment for our program because we’re changing the culture,” Magni said. “We want our kids – our student-athletes – to strive for the next level, academically and athletically. So this is a step in the right direction
“I can’t take the credit for this. I give credit to coach Edwards. He’s the one with the connections, and he’s the one who opens the doors.”
Modesto Christian girls basketball: Modesto Christian senior guard Alyssa Sandoval will continue playing at San Diego Christian College.
Sandoval finalized her commitment during a ceremony inside the foyer of the Modesto Christian gymnasium. Sandoval is a four-year member of the Crusader basketball program and averaged 7.8 points and 2.4 rebounds as a senior.
Congratulations to Alyssa Sandoval on signing to San Diego Christian.#MCStrong #MCFamily @CaptinCraze @modbee pic.twitter.com/q7ME9M0pb0— MCSTRONG (@WeAreMCStrong) April 4, 2017
Over the last two years, Modesto Christian coach Robb Spencer says Sandoval has established herself as one of the program’s best shooters. She made 52 percent of her 3-pointers this winter, knocking down 58 of 111.
“She can flat-out shoot,” Spencer said. “I’ve been blessed with some pretty good shooters and she ranks among the top. She can handle the ball, post-up and shoot – she can do a little bit of everything. I was always confident she would make the right decision with the ball in her hands.”
Sandoval, who was added to roster for the Crusaders’ CIF State title run in 2014, is the first member of the Class of 2017 to commit to a four-year university. She first caught the eye of San Diego Christian coach Irvin Jerry during the summer while playing for Spencer’s AAU Magic.
San Diego Christian (16-12) won its first eight games of the season, but struggled mightily against the best NAIA teams in the country. The Hawks were 0-7 against nationally-ranked teams and failed to get out of the first round of the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament.
Sierra boys soccer: After leading the Timberwolves to the brink of a Sac-Joaquin Section title, seniors Eddie Aguilar and David Lopez will continue to terrorize defenses at the next level as a teammates.
CONGRATS to Eddie Aguilar for signing to play soccer for @OUAZsoccer today! #SierraNation pic.twitter.com/RJ4ojgHQmD— Sierra Athletics (@Sierra_Ath_Dept) March 30, 2017
Aguilar and Lopez have committed to Ottawa University in Arizona, a first-year NAIA program in Phoenix.
CONGRATS to David Lopez for signing to play soccer for @OUAZsoccer today! #SierraNation pic.twitter.com/wtiZhkS0hx— Sierra Athletics (@Sierra_Ath_Dept) March 30, 2017
Aguilar was one of the top strikers in the Stanislaus District, scoring 37 goals to go along with nine assists. Lopez tied for the team lead in assists with 10. He also chipped in seven goals for the Timberwolves, who lost to Pacheco in penalty kicks in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV final.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments