Roundup: Beyer baseball bounces back; Gregori puts in ‘extra’ work

Beyer High baseball coach Dom Duran called the Modesto Metro Conference series with Sylvan Avenue rival Enochs the biggest of the season, and his team treated it as such.
Starter Chase Fetzer dictated the opener, twirling a 75-pitch shutout as the Patriots rebounded from its toughest week in years with a 5-0 victory.
Fetzer also drove in a run.
“I felt like it was a big game, personally and for the team,” said Fetzer, who absorbed one of the Patriots’ three losses to Gregori last week. “It was a bounce-back game. I felt I had to set the momentum; get everyone off on the right foot.
“It felt good to get back into the win column. It stung through the weekend, but once we got back on the field it was a new day and a different week.”
Trevor Ravelli drove in two runs, Ben Polack scored two runs, and Treston Wheeler had an RBI to steady Beyer (8-3, 7-3). The two-time defending champions tumbled out of first in the MMC after being swept by Gregori, prompting Duran to call the showdown with Enochs – a rival just down the road – the biggest of the season.
The Patriots took the drama out of the opener early, tagging Enochs starter Travis Graham for four runs in the first inning. Graham pitched four innings.
“We wanted to focus on winning every inning and coming out hard,” Fetzer said. “We didn’t want to put ourselves behind early. We were always behind last week.”
Fetzer was masterful in a three-hit shutout. He struck out five and walked none in his longest start of the season.
In his last outing, the 6-foot-4 senior was chased by the Jaguars, giving up five runs on seven hits and two walks.
“To be honest, when I was warming up, I didn’t feel like I fully had it,” Fetzer said. “I was going to trust my stuff, trust Duran calling the game, and trust the defense behind me. I wanted to get as easy a game; not be out there too long and not get over-worked.”
Instead, it was the Eagles who were worked over.
The loss was Enochs’ first in conference play.
The Eagles (7-5, 6-1) entered the week tied atop the MMC standings with Gregori at 6-0, but had yet to be tested in convincing victories over Johansen and Davis, teams with one combined league win and a winning percentage below .150.
“We hit a bump in the road with Gregori,” Fetzer said, “but even going through the Gregori series, we never felt that we were out of any of the games. We just couldn’t get anything going.”
Gregori 22, Davis 1: Matt Dallas, Jimmy McClenaghan and the Jaguars continued their torrid pace through the MMC schedule. Dallas smacked three triples, McClenaghan laced two of his own and first-year pitcher Julian Favela tossed a complete-game two-hitter against Davis.
Dallas, the reigning conference MVP, was 4 for 5 with four extra-base hits and four RBI. Colton MacCaughtry and Nick Urrutia had two hits apiece, and MacCaughtry chipped in two RBI. McClenaghan was 3 for 3 with three RBI, while Branden Pasion and Jordan Heiny doubled and drove in two runs.
Hunter Stinson also doubled for the Jaguars (12-0, 7-0), who had nine extra-base hits.
Favela struck out nine and improved to 3-0. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in 22.2 innings.
Johansen 7, Downey 2: Efrain Solano and Isaac Smith drove in three runs, supporting a shutdown performance by pitcher Jimmy Basham as the Vikings (2-12, 1-9) picked up their first league win.
Basham logged five innings, his deepest start of the season, according to statistics inputted on MaxPreps.
Johansen led 3-2 before busting the game open with four runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Solano had three hits, including a double, while Smith was 2 for 4. Vincent Ford also had two hits with two RBI.
The struggles continue for Downey (3-12, 2-8), which has lost nine of its last 11 games.
The Knights were paced by Zac Cooper and Miguel Diaz, both of whom had a hit and an RBI.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
