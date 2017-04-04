Far out! Eight Ripon Aquatics swimmer shine at Far Westerns

Nine Stanislaus District swimmers made waves at last week’s USA Swimming Far Westerns in Pleasanton.
More than 1,600 swimmers from states west of the Mississippi River converged on Dolores Bengston Aquatic Center for a four-day, short-course meet with a championship feel.
Far Westerns invites only the best of the best in each age group, and the Stanislaus District was represented well by its nine.
Those competing were: All-District Boys Water Polo Player of the Year and two CIF State swimming qualifier Andrew Britton of Gregori High; Mallory Brubaker, Amber Scheid, and Ty Wells of Ripon; Meghan Tolman and Elizabeth Wenner of Sierra; Kyle White of Downey; Caden Nord of Oakdale; and Matthew Trejo of Manteca.
All nine swim for Ripon Aquatics, coached by Erik Zador, a four-time Sac-Joaquin Section champion and the son of Olympic gold medalist Ervin Zador.
“I looked at where they were at this time last year ... you know, just to see how they’ve progressed. We’re definitely ahead of schedule,” Zador said. “Their times are faster than last year. We use this meet – the Far Westerns – as that last high-competition training meet (before sections).”
Britton, Wells and White qualified for the CIF State Swim and Dive Championships last spring, and based on their swims at Far Westerns, another deep postseason could be in the cards for Ripon Aquatics.
Britton, 17, had three top-10 finishes, earning 13 points for the club. He was second in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 6.05 seconds. He shaved more than four seconds off his preliminary time. Britton, who also swam in the Southern Section Meet at Johansen on Saturday, was seventh in the 200 individual medley with a personal-best 1:56.30 and ninth in the 500 freestyle in 4:52.20.
Wells, 17, was Ripon Aquatics’ top performer, closing with 17 points and a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle (47.29). In all, the Ripon High junior reached three finals, including a ninth-place finish in the 100 butterfly (52.20). He also swam a 59.13 in the 100 backstroke final.
White, who qualified for the CIF State meet last spring in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, place third in the 50 free with a 21.74. He shaved .13 seconds off his preliminary time. The 17-year-old senior also swam the 200 butterfly (1:59.01). White contributed 7.5 points to the team total.
Brubaker, 16, dropped nearly five seconds in the 1,000-yard freestyle final, finishing fourth with a time of 10:43.05. Her Ripon teammate, 15-year-old Scheid, participated in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.92).
Nord, 16, qualified for the finals in the 50 and 100 freestyle sprints, earning 11 points. He was ninth in the 100 with a 48.94, and then finished the 50 in 22.08. Nord also swam the 100 breaststroke (1:04.47).
Trejo, 14, scored nine points for Ripon Aquatics. Trejo placed second in the 200 butterfly, wiping nearly five seconds off his preliminary time. He touched the wall in 1:55.84.
“That alone was huge. That was the highlight of the meet for me,” Zador said. “That’s a pretty fast time for a 14-year-old, especially being that he was not rested, shaved or tapered.”
Trejo also swam 200 individual medley (2:06.44), 100 freestyle (50.75), 100 breaststroke (1:03.84) and 50 freestyle (23.24).
Tolman, the younger sister of two-time All-District Swimmer of the Year Scott Tolman (now at Cal Baptist), competed in the 100 breaststroke. The 14-year-old posted a 1:07.87 and did not qualify for the finals.
Zador believes that time may land Tolman on the podium at the Sac-Joaquin Section meet May 11-13 at Tokay High.
“That will definitely make top-eight at sections this year,” Zador said.
Her Sierra teammate, Wenner, competed in two events. She clocked a 57.15 in the 100 freestyle and a 1:03.37 in the 100 backstroke.
Zador Invitational: The fifth annual Ervin Zador Invitational will be held Saturday at the Ervin Zador Aquatic Center on the campus of Ripon High. The meet will feature host Ripon, Hilmar, Turlock, Pitman, Merced, Central Catholic, Bear Creek, Mountain House and Ripon Christian.
