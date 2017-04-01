Enochs girls win Section Swim Meet; Britton shines for Gregori boys

Enochs High’s girls swimming team got individual victories from Haley Rivera and Lexi Mauldin and won a pair of relay races en route to its first ever title at the Southern Section Swim Meet at Johansen High on Saturday.
The 13th annual event featured 14 squads from the southern half of the Sac-Joaquin Section in a tune-up for the upcoming postseason meets. The Modesto Metro Conference, Central California Conference, Western Athletic Conference and Mother Lode League were represented.
The Eagles totaled 309 points, followed by Turlock (251) and Buhach Colony (203).
“We’re fortunate at Enochs,” said coach Keith Herring. “We have a lot of numbers, we have some kids that swim year-round and so that definitely helps us, the depth.”
Rivera was victorious in the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 25.04 seconds), while Mauldin took first in the 100 backstroke (1:03.39). The team of Rivera (butterfly), Mauldin (backstroke), Brooke Sharpe (breaststroke) and Gracie Taylor (freestyle) took the 200 medley relay in 2:01.16, while Rivera, Mauldin, Sharpe and Alyvea Olanolan combined to win the 400 free relay (4:02.78).
The lone double winner for the girls was Sonora’s Sammie Slater, who took firsts in the 200 free (2:01.52) and 50 free (25.95).
“I’m really proud of myself for getting first in both of those events,” said Slater. “The 50 free, especially, was a good race. It was good to come out with a win.”
On the boys side, Merced won the team title for the seventh time in eight seasons, reclaiming the crown after Gregori snapped its six-year winning streak last season. The Bears totaled 263 points, followed by CCC rivals Turlock (238.5) and Buhach Colony (236).
Gregori’s Andrew Britton won two individual races and participated on two winning relays.
“Andrew Britton does nothing but impress me on a daily basis,” said Gregori coach Ashley Eudy.
Britton, younger brother of former Gregori swimmers Christian Britton and Katelin Britton, won the 200 IM (2:00.74) and 100 breaststroke (56.79) and was part of the victorious 200 medley relay (1:45.12) and 400 free relay (3:27.38).
“Very tired coming into this meet,” said Britton, out of breath between his 100 breast and 400 relay races. “Our coaches have been beating us pretty bad in practice, so we’re all tired and sore. To come in and do a time like that, that’s right around my best time, I’m very pleased with where I’m at.”
Individually on the boys side, there was nothing but double winners.
Gregori’s Aidan Wong won the 200 free (1:47.57) and 100 butterfly (53.93) and was also part of two winning relays.
“I was expecting to go a little bit faster in the 200 free,” said Wong. “But it was good for a practice meet.”
Turlock’s Trent Yandell won the 50 free (22.5) and 100 free (49.63) and Sonora’s Levi Houghton was first in the 500 free (5:04.33) and 100 backstroke (59.30).
“I was very happy with the times I was able to get,” said Houghton, who also swam in two relay races. “It was an awesome meet, lots of hype and I really love it.”
Joe Cortez: 209-578-2380, @ModBeePreps
