Three wins, three records for MC’s Nicole Warwick at MJC track

Modesto Christian senior Nicole Warwick often finds herself competing against a familiar rival – herself.
She’ll quickly point out one familiar adversary in twin sister Meagan, who often pushes Nicole. But as the shadows grew long Friday at the 11th Modesto Junior College High School Invitational Track Meet, it became clear Nicole Warwick was a one-girl force.
The Crusaders’ basketball-track star couldn’t have done much more at windy MJC Stadium given her three victories, all in meet records. Not surprisingly, Warwick pointed out a barrier – 20 feet in the long jump – she has yet to break.
“I’ve been gunning for it since I went 19-11,” Warwick said, in reference to her conspicuous leap, the best to date in the Sac-Joaquin Section, at the Stanislaus County meet three weeks ago in Turlock. “A lot of it is mental.”
Or, it could be merely unofficial.
Warwick’s winning jump, a 19-6, came with a caveat. Her takeoff point was about a foot behind the board. Simply, it was a 20-foot jump canceled by a faulty approach.
“The number and the distance was 20 feet, but it’s not legal so it doesn’t matter,” she said. “Thankfully, there is still a lot of time left.”
Warwick also won both hurdles events, 45.61 in the 300 and 15.20 in the 100, chased both times to the finish line by Meagan. With less than two months left before the Section Masters at Elk Grove, Warwick sits No.1 in the section in the long jump, third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 100 hurdles. Her odds are better than good for a third trip to the state meet.
Battling the gusts was a shared issue for Warwick and everyone else at MJC. No one escaped, from pole vaulters to discus throwers to runners feeling the breezy hammer on the back stretch and far turn. Which made Anthony Vazquez’s 800-1600 double extra sweet.
Vazquez, a Central Catholic junior, rallied from behind to win both races. He reeled in Bret Harte’s Connor Landis, who led most of the 1600, for the win in 4:43.46. Later, he outlasted Gregori junior Santiago Ruiz with a PR 2:00.76. Vazquez led at the half-way point and, after Ruiz charged in front, countered in the final 100 meters. Summoning the energy wasn’t easy for Vazquez after a week of extensive roadwork.
“I knew he (Ruiz) was going to be fast,” Vazquez said. “When he started to push at the turn, I had to dig in.”
Raising one’s personal stock is a goal as March turns into April. Senior Jahi Corbin, Vazquez’s CC teammate, did just that with his wins in the long jump (21-6) and high jump (6-0).
Several of the section’s best sprinters engaged in the girls’ 100. Edison tandem Normie Thurman (12.24) and former state qualifier Keara Denegal (12.29) topped East Union sophomore Jadyn Snaer (12.47) and fourth-place Meagan Warwick (12.65). Denegal (25.83) out-dualed Snaer in the 200.
Enochs senior Claire Seymour, the reigning section champion in the 400, doubled in the 400 (58.96) and the 800 (2:28.89). She improved over her winning 400 time at last week’s tri-county meet at Oakdale.
“This race was a little better,” Seymour said. “The wind was hard but at least we had some sunshine.”
Also winning in the girls division were Olivia Coyle of Modesto in the 1600 (5:41.21), Hilda Perez of Modesto in the 3200 (12:30.01), the Modesto Christian 4x400 relay team (4:10.22), Azia Brewster of Ceres in the high jump (5-0), Ellie Tafjen of Bret Harte in the triple jump (32-4), Lilliana Borba of Central Catholic in the pole vault (8-6), Jessica Pedretti of Modesto in the shot put (33-8) and Alicia Williams of Enochs in the discus (101-10).
Boys winners included Zyier Harrison of Ceres in the 100 (11.24), Sebastian Cronkite of Gregori in the 3200 (10:24.29), the Gregori 4x400 relay team (3:38.09), Emilio Guajardo of Central Catholic in the 110 hurdles (16.05), Andrew Anderson of Beyer in the 300 hurdles (42.81), Marcellus Boykins of Ceres in the triple jump (42-5), Benjamin Shinkwin of Central Catholic in the pole vault (10-6), Conner Johnson of Ceres in the shot put (46-6) and JW Dauth of Tioga in the discus (131-1).
