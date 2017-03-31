Control of MMC: Dallas, Gregori baseball complete sweep of Beyer

The Gregori High baseball team settled into the driver’s seat in the Modesto Metro Conference, supplanting the two-time defending champion.
Matt Dallas carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning and laced a two-run triple as the Jaguars continued their torrid start to the season with a 9-3 victory over Beyer at Mastagni Family Field.
Gregori now holds a two-game cushion over Modesto in the loss column, while Beyer is three games back.
“This was very big,” Dallas said, “because they got the sweep on us last year. We came into this series with something to prove.”
Gregori has won its first 11 games of the season and that momentum helped it overcome a ragged performance by Dallas, the reigning conference Most Valuable Player.
The right-handed senior allowed just one hit – a single by Ben Polack in the fourth inning – but he walked four batters and escaped jams in the first and fourth innings. He was finally lifted with two outs in the sixth after plunking Mason Fontana.
Afterwards, Gregori coach Jim Davis praised his team’s ability to overcome its bobbles and mistakes. Their resiliency has been the most impressive part of the streak, he said.
Beyer skipper Dom Duran won’t argue that point. The Patriots were outscored 30-8 in three games against the Jaguars, who seemingly grew stronger with every Beyer charge.
Friday went to script.
“Since I’ve been coaching here, we have not struggled at the plate as much we have,” Duran said. “But I’m not concerned. To tell you the truth, Gregori is playing at its peak right now. They are a team to be reckoned with. We recognize that; we recognize the competitive level that they’re playing at.
“They took advantage of every mistake, and we didn’t take advantage of the few mistakes they had. Their pitching was that good. Am I concerned about my offense? It’s still early in the season.”
Tyler Orique walked to the lead off the game, stole second and eventually scored on a sacrifice groundout by Chase Fetzer to give Beyer a 1-0 lead.
Gregori answered quickly, roughing up Josh Escobar for six runs in the bottom half of the first inning.
Gregori had five hits in the frame, including a lead-off single by Tyler Vandemark and a two-run triple by Dallas. He laced the ball down the right-field line, scoring Vandemark and Zach McCoy (walk).
Dallas scored on Colton MacCaughtry’s groundout and Nick Urrutia later made it 6-1 with a two-run single.
“When your team puts up a six-spot in the first inning, it always helps,” Dallas said. “You can maybe miss with some pitches and let your defense work.”
Gregori nearly delivered another mercy-rule victory over the Patriots, a rarity during Duran’s decorated tenure.
Jimmy McClenaghan smoked a triple into the right-field corner to spark a three-run rally in the third inning. Brandon Green and Austin Turley drove in runs, while Brandon Pasion sprinted home on a passed ball.
Dallas reached base three times, Green and Pasion scored two runs apiece, and Davis got positive offensive production – RBI, run, base hit or hit-by-pitch – from all 10 players who logged an at-bat.
“We just want to keep things rolling,” Dallas said. “We know there’s a lot of baseball still to play, so we just want to keep the pedal down.”
While the wheels appeared to come off for Escobar, the MMC’s reigning Pitcher of the Year, Duran commended the senior’s fight. Escobar went the distance for his eighth complete game in the last two seasons, allowing just three hits over the final four innings.
It hasn’t been the smoothest of rides for the prized recruit for Pacific (Ore.) University. After going 7-0 as a junior, Escobar is 1-2 with a 4.17 ERA. His losses, however, are to Clovis (13-2-1) and Gregori (6-0, 11-0).
“He could have let his guard down at any moment, but he still competed,” Duran said. “Whether our offense is clicking or not, our pitching will keep us in it. … You take that first inning away and we’re still playing. It’s still 3-3. So far, it’s been like that all season. All of our losses have been because one bad inning. You take that inning away and it’s a different season.”
Gregori will host Davis on Monday for the start of a three-game series. The Spartans have lost seven of their first eight games, including three in a row.
Beyer won’t have long to lick its wounds. The Patriots roll right into the Sylvan Series against Enochs, another perennial title contender.
“It’s not easy to come off a sweep. We’ve preached to them (Gregori is) in the past,” Duran said. “We’ve already turned the page. We’re really focused on Enochs.
“Enochs is now the biggest series for us. We can’t control the past. The only thing we can control is what we can handle and that’s the series with Enochs.”
