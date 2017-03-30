New battery powers Gregori softball team’s MMC title defense

Last spring, the Gregori High softball team came within moments of advancing to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I final.
Then things went sideways, and the Jaguars’ Cinderella run was shattered into a million pieces by Tracy.
The Bulldogs rallied for three runs in the seventh inning, pulling off a stunning 4-3 victory.
Gregori’s quest was steered by the largest signing class in the program’s young history.
Four players had committed to college programs across the country, including pitcher Madison Marsh (Delaware), second baseman Nichole Alexander (Saint Mary’s), third baseman Jasmine Temple (Iona) and first baseman Nicole Stewart (Dakota State).
We like to go one step at a time and it definitely starts with league. We obviously have goals to get back to the playoffs and make another run like we did, but you have to take baby steps.
Alannah Johns, Gregori High softball coach
“It was a great year and a very unique group of kids,” coach Alannah Johns said. “They were all hard workers who jelled really well on the field and off. It pushed us all the way through, almost to the end of the playoffs.
“It was a sad moment to see those girls go. I was so proud of that group because they had worked so hard to get to the college level. Now they’re all at their respective schools and doing great, and we’re all so happy for them as a program.”
As for the program, Johns says Gregori, a two-time champion, will continue to chase Modesto Metro Conference titles.
The Jaguars (1-0, 2-4-1) have reloaded, blending young talent with another strong senior class. There are seven returning players, each a regular during last season’s playoff run.
Catcher Mehana Johns (Saint Mary’s) and outfielder Ashley McBay (Cal Baptist) have committed to four-year universities, and Mehana’s leadership and guidance has fast-tracked promising sophomore hurler McKyla Nelson.
56 The number of victories by Gregori High softball coach Alannah Johns in just three-plus seasons. She also has two Modesto Metro Conference titles.
“It’s huge leadership position,” coach Johns said of the catcher position.
She would know.
Coach Johns was a decorated backstop at Modesto Junior College and William Jessup.
“I think (Mehana) does a great job letting her know that they’re in this together; that she’s not alone on the mound,” she added. “She’s really stepped up, in terms of pushing McKyla and her teammates.”
Nelson, who relies on spin and movement, has impressed her coaches and teammates with her composure,especially against a front-loaded schedule.
Gregori took its lumps against some of the Stanislaus District’s top large-school teams. There were losses to Ceres, the reigning Division III champion, and Oakdale and East Union, the defending Valley Oak League co-champions. The Jaguars were also beaten by Escalon, a Trans-Valley League heavyweight.
Coach Johns wasn’t frustrated by the results. They were all part of the process; necessary steps in developing a title contender.
“We always like to play the toughest teams we can to get ready for our (league) season,” said coach Johns, who is 56-24-2 with two league titles in three-plus seasons.
“This is a new team and the girls are learning to play with each other. They’ve come together and it’s looking good so far.”
The Jaguars have won two straight and opened MMC play with their 14th consecutive league win, a 7-2 triumph over Downey. Gregori’s last league loss was to Enochs on May 4, 2015.
The streak is of little concern on the wind-swept diamond along Pirrone Road.
Coach Johns has Gregori focused on the team in front of it – not those in its wake.
Idle Thursday, Gregori will resume Modesto Metro Conference play Tuesday at Beyer, a team with three players committed to four-year universities.
Idle on Thursday, the Jaguars have two road games next week: at Beyer on Tuesday; and at Davis on Thursday.
Entering Thursday’s games, Gregori, Beyer and Modesto had all won their league openers. However, six of the seven teams had a sub-.500 overall record, perhaps a sign of the MMC’s parity.
Only Enochs, at 3-2-1, had a winning mark.
“We like to go one step at a time and it definitely starts with league,” coach Johns said. “We obviously have goals to get back to the playoffs and make another run like we did, but you have to take baby steps.
“I like to tell the girls it’s one game at a time. ‘Focus on one game and everybody doing their job.’ If everything works out, (the league title) will happen on its own.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments