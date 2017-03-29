Gregori takes command of MMC race with another win over Beyer

Gregori High scored 10 runs in the fourth inning and remained undefeated with a 15-3, mercy-rule victory over defending champion Beyer on Wednesday at Paul Cornwell Field.
The Jaguars, now 10-0 on the season, improved to 5-0 in the Modesto Metro Conference play, while the Patriots dip to 7-5 and 6-2 in league. Gregori will go for the sweep Friday at home and can put the defending champions behind the eight-ball.
“If you look at last year, Beyer did the same thing to us,” said Jaguars head coach Jim Davis. “It’s tough to recover; it was tough for us to recover.
“That’s an incredibly good baseball team. They’re well coached; outstanding ballplayers over there. We know that Friday, nobody’s going to roll over for us. We’ve got to play our best baseball to beat them and we feel like that’s what we’re doing right now.”
The game was tight early on with both teams scoring twice in their halves of the first inning. Beyer took a 3-2 lead in the second when Ben Polack plated Derrik Gonzalez.
But the Jaguars scored three in the top of the third and then erupted for 10 in the fourth, using six hits, two walks, a hit batsmen and an error.
Starter A.J. McCaughtry earned the win, but he admitted that he wasn’t at his best.
“After I walked that very first batter I just couldn’t find it,” said McCaughtry. “But my team backed me up, what can I say? Even if you don’t have your best stuff, it’s easy to pitch when you 10-run the best team in the area.”
Offensivley for the Jags, their top three hitters in the batting order – Tyler Vandermark, Zach McCoy and Matt Dallas – were a combined six for 12 with seven RBIs.
Vandermark was 3 for 5 with three runs scored and an run driven in, while McCoy (three RBIs) and Dallas had two hits apiece. Dallas, Brandon Green, Brandon Passion and Colton McCaughtry drove in two runs each.
“I’m seeing the ball well,” said Vandermark, who was 1 for 3 in the series opener Monday. “We’re still working on some things mechanically, but I’m happy with how today went.”
Beyer coach Dom Duran knows his team needs to regroup quickly. A win by the Patriots Friday would leave them just one back in the loss column.
“It’s not necessarily a must-win, but we have to get some momentum,” said Duran. That’s going to be a big momentum builder if we can get a W on Friday. We didn’t get two out of three like we expected, but again, the season’s not over by any means.”
