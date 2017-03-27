Southern Section Meet a postseason tune-up for District swim stars

The 13th annual Southern Section Meet is Saturday at Johansen High, and for many of the Stanislaus District’s top swimmers, it serves as a final tune-up to the postseason.
Fourteen schools from the southern half of the Sac-Joaquin Section will converge on the B. Brent Bohlender Aquatic Center, including host Johansen, Beyer, Downey, Enochs, Gregori, Ceres, Pitman, Turlock, Hilmar, Los Banos, Buhach Colony, Merced, Sonora and Bret Harte.
In all, the Modesto Metro Conference, Mother Lode League, Western Athletic Conference and Central California Conference will be represented. Hilmar is the lone independent.
All-District Boys Water Polo Player of the Year and 2016 CIF State qualifier Andrew Britton is favored to final in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke. The Gregori senior has the top seed times in each event.
Last spring, Britton was part of a record day for the Stanislaus District at the Sac-Joaquin Section Swim Meet. Britton was one of four swimmers to qualify for the CIF State Swim and Dive Championships in two events: the 200 IM and 100 breast.
His march began with a victory in the 100 breast at the Southern Section Meet. Britton won in 58.58 seconds.
Britton is joined in the spotlight by the girls’ Sammie Slater of Sonora, who has the top qualifying marks in the 50 and 200 freestyle events. Slater’s mastery of the freestyle stroke isn’t confined to the sprints. She posted a school record time of 5 minutes, 16.48 seconds in the 500 free at Oakdale High’s March Madness.
Slater is no stranger to the winner’s circle at the Southern Section Meet. She won the 100 backstroke in 1:02.11.
The meet begins at 9 a.m.
Entrance fee is $5.
Each swimmer was allowed to enter two individual events and two relays.
The leading entries in the boys’ individual events are:
▪ 200 freestyle: James Berry, Beyer
▪ 200 individual medley: Andrew Britton, Gregori
▪ 100 breaststroke: Britton
▪ 50 freestyle: Brett Dixon, Downey
▪ 100 butterfly: Abraham Santana, Merced
▪ 100 freestyle: Luke Bird, Buhach Colony
▪ 500 freestyle: Levi Houghton, Sonora
▪ 100 backstroke: Nolan Lok, Pitman
The leading entries in the girls’ individual events are:
▪ 200 freestyle: Sammie Slater, Sonora
▪ 200 individual medley: Haley Rivera, Enochs
▪ 100 breaststroke: Gwynn McBride, Buhach Colony
▪ 50 freestyle: Slater
▪ 100 butterfly: Bailey Hamilton, Beyer
▪ 100 freestyle: Julia Pata, Ceres
▪ 500 freestyle: Christina Berry, Beyer
▪ 100 backstroke: Lexi Mauldin, Enochs
The high school swimming postseason gets underway with league championships in April. The Sac-Joaquin Section Swim Meet is May 11-12 at Tokay High School.
