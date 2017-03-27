Favela gives Gregori momentum in best-of-three series with Beyer

A week ago, Gregori High baseball coach Jim Davis said Beyer High was the team to beat in the Modesto Metro Conference.
Davis isn’t budging from that statement even after Monday’s emphatic 6-2 victory over the Patriots at Mastagni Field.
Gregori has won nine straight games to start the season, but refused to celebrate its first win over Beyer (6-1, 7-4) in two calendar years.
In this matchup of heavyweights, Monday’s game was merely Round One.
“We know better. We’ve done nothing but sell to them to take each game as it comes,” Davis said. “Don’t start looking beyond the next game on our schedule. Our kids have done a great job and our record reflects that.”
The Jaguars (4-0, 9-0) controlled the opener from the outset, frustrating the two-time defending league champions with heavy doses of Julian Favela, Brandon Green and Matt Dallas.
Favela is a new face in the MMC, a cool right-hander with zip and hair flip. The transfer from Enochs High struck out 10 batters before being lifted in the seventh inning because of pitch count.
He threw 109 masterful pitches, closing with a strikeout. Dallas recorded the final two outs for his first save.
The series resumes Wednesday at Beyer High.
“This was a good way to start off this series,” Favela said. “It gives us momentum going into the next two games.”
Favela did not play baseball at Enochs.
Instead, he’s saved his best stuff for the Jaguars, a young program hunting for its third Modesto Metro Conference banner.
The junior joins a veteran rotation that includes Matt Dallas, the reigning MMC Most Valuable Player; starters A.J. MacCaughtry and Brandon Pasion; and reliever Wade Brenneke.
All four pitched for the Jaguars last season.
“We felt really good about our pitching staff before Julian got here,” Davis said. “What Julian has done is just improve what we already felt was a good pitching staff. … Julian just adds to that. He’s given us the opportunity to do some things to our lineup, both offensively and defensively, that maybe we wouldn’t have been able to do.”
Favela has won the trust of the coaching staff by showing up in big moments.
With a plus-fastball and complimentary off-speed pitch, Favela hasn’t allowed an earned run in 16-plus innings. He’s also got two saves to go along with his victories over Downey and Beyer.
He pitched into the seventh inning against Beyer, allowing two unearned runs on just four hits.
Chase Fetzer went 2 for 3 with a triple and scored on a throwing error by Dallas in the fifth. Trevor Ravelli scored on a balk after leading off the sixth with a double down the left-field line.
“I came into this game super confident,” Favela said. “I had a game plan.”
It showed.
He moved quickly through the Beyer lineup, striking five of the first nine batters. He allowed just one hit – a single to Andrew Enwiya – and a walk to Austin Schott to begin the third.
By then, Favela was playing with a lead.
“We were fortunate enough to get Julian and he’s bought into our program ... bought into our process here at Gregori,” Davis said. “He’s been a trooper and a workaholic. He is a work in progress as an offensive player, but boy, I tell you what – put him on the mound and he competes.”
The Jaguars pressed Fetzer’s feet to the coals early and chased the Patriots’ tall right-hander after three innings.
Brandon Green and Pasion had back-to-back one-out singles in the second inning. From there, Fetzer did the rest, ushering Green around with the go-ahead run with a passed ball.
Gregori stretched the lead with four runs in the third. The first four batters reached, beginning with walks to Tyler Vandemark and Zach McCoy, the table-setters in the Jaguars’ lineup.
Colton MacCaughtry had an RBI single, Jimmy McClenaghan followed with a sacrifice fly, and Green’s single scored Dallas (2 for 3, RBI) to make it 4-0.
MacCaughtry would swipe home on a double steal, signaling the end of Fetzer’s start.
Gregori got a spark from the bottom half of its lineup. Green, Pasion (2 for 3), Blake Evans and Nick Urrutia reached base seven times and scored two runs.
Urrutia plated the insurance run in the sixth after singling to left-center field.
“We capitalized. The kids did a great job of creating opportunities for runs,” Davis said. “By the time you knew it, it was 5-0. To (Beyer’s) credit, they came back and made it 5-2. … We made a few mistakes, but we overcame and scratched across that run in the bottom of the sixth. That is what you have to do if you want to beat a team like Beyer.”
