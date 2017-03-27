Bulldog softball has bite despite roster overhaul after section title

The Sac-Joaquin Section Division III banner flies at Ceres High, but it doesn’t hang over the softball program.
So says senior ace Callie Nunes, who doesn’t feel any pressure to repeat as champions … not with a roster that features seven underclassmen and a rookie coach.
“We don’t feel any pressure,” said Nunes, one of the few returning stars from last year’s postseason run.
Armed with once-in-a-lifetime talent, the Bulldogs overcame great odds to win their first section title in more than 20 years.
That talent now plays on a grander stage.
Shortstop Nicole Bates and catcher Mahlena O’Neal have found instant success at major Division I colleges.
With that core group gone, I feel other teams aren’t expecting us to be as good. My personal drive is to prove them wrong.
Callie Nunes, Ceres High softball pitcher
Bates has helped lead the University of Washington to upset victories over Oklahoma and Auburn, while O’Neal is Georgia’s next young bopper.
There’s also a new voice in Ceres’ dugout: Ashley Nicolich replaces Angela Durossette, whose fighting spirit empowered the Bulldogs’ historic run last season.
The Durossette family was displaced during the 2016 season after their home caught fire. Literally, they pieced their home back together, brick by brick, as the postseason unfolded, pitch by pitch.
Ceres finished 23-5 with Western Athletic Conference and section championships. Bates was named The Bee’s All-District Softball Player of the Year, and the Bulldogs climbed to No. 3 in Cal-Hi Sports’ final Division III rankings.
“I still can’t fully grasp it, that we won,” said Nunes, who beat Pioneer, Oakdale and Benicia in a 24-hour span in the section tournament.
“I know we did, but I still can’t get it through my head. That group of girls was special. We were all so close; the friendship and bond was there. It’s something you don’t always see.”
There’s still some meat left on the bone, though. Ceres has won nine of its first 13 games and placed second at the St. Mary’s Classic, losing to the state-ranked Rams in the final.
Nunes is back for her senior season and the fiery right-hander has picked up where she left off in the postseason.
122 The number of strikeouts recorded by Nunes as of March 26, tops in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Nunes no-hit a much-improved Turlock on March 23, racking up 15 strikeouts in a 2-0 victory. The Concordia-bound ace faced two batters over the minimum (21). She is 8-1 in 10 appearances with a 0.12 ERA, and has allowed just one earned run in 58 innings. Her 122 strikeouts were tops in the section entering the week.
“With that core group gone, I feel other teams aren’t expecting us to be as good. My personal drive is to prove them wrong,” Nunes said. “My work ethic in practice has increased. I know there’s not much room for error this year, so I’ve been focused on my mechanics and the movement on my pitches.”
With Nunes firing from the chalked circle, the Bulldogs have beaten Oakdale, a five-time section champion, Gregori, the reigning Modesto Metro Conference champion and a Division I semifinalist last spring, as well as Sierra and Merced, perennial playoff teams.
Nunes’ supporting cast is sprinkled with familiar faces, including versatile slugger Rayhona Sagapolu, who is hitting a team-best .423. She is also available to Nicolich out of the bullpen.
Junior Andrea Duran accounted for all of the offense in the victory over Turlock, doubling and scoring a run and driving in junior Shelby Veuve, another returning player. Veuve is tied for the team lead in runs scored with nine.
Duran clinched the Bulldogs’ first section final appearance in 21 years with a mad dash from third in the 10th inning to beat Benicia, 1-0. Duran began the inning on second base, per the international tiebreaker, and scored on Jessica Arreola’s walk-off single.
With proven experience, Ceres captured the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III crown. This season, the Bulldogs will defend their title with seven underclassmen and a rookie coach.
That experience in close, low-scoring games could come in handy this season.
The Bulldogs aren’t nearly as prolific without Bates – Cal-Hi Sports’ Ms. Softball – and O’Neal, who clubbed nine home runs. But they’ll flash the leather behind Nunes, which should make the Bulldogs a contender in the WAC.
Ceres opens its title defense Wednesday at defending co-champion Los Banos.
“Defensively, we’re pretty solid,” Nunes said. “Offensively, we struggle right now, but once league comes around, everything should settle in.”
That doesn’t apply to freshman Vianney Perez, who leads the team in almost every offensive category, including runs (nine), hits (14), RBIs (14), doubles (four), triples (three) and home runs (two).
Perez is part of a new cast eager to write its own fairytale.
“When you come off a section title, there’s a lot of pressure on the program – the next team – to do the same thing as the previous year,” Nunes said. “The special thing about this team is that we don’t have any of that. We’re basically a new team with the exception of a few girls.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments