The Modesto Bee’s 2016-17 All-District girls basketball teams

Large School
Comprised of schools from the Modesto Metro Conference, Central California Conference, Valley Oak League and Western Athletic Conference.
Lea Anderson, junior, Davis High: Anderson averaged 24.3 points, six rebounds and five assists en route to all-Modesto Metro Conference honors; scored at least 30 points once against every MMC opponent, except Modesto Christian.
Kaylin Randhawa, junior, Pitman High: A blossoming Division I prospect, Randhawa did it all for the Pride, averaging 16.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.4 blocks.
Jaydon Williams, sophomore, Turlock High: The Central California Conference MVP averaged 13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 steals for the Bulldogs, who won their first league title in six years.
Danielle Friedrich, senior, Central Catholic High: The all-Valley Oak League performer averaged 20.7 points, 13.1 rebounds and 4.2 steals for the Raiders; she is believed to be the school’s all-time leading scorer.
Loretta Kakala, senior, Manteca High: The Valley Oak League MVP is the Stanislaus District’s first McDonald’s All-American; averaged 14.6 points and 11.4 rebounds for the VOL champions.
Small School
Comprised of schools from the Trans-Valley League, Mother Lode League, Southern League and Central California Athletic Alliance.
Kirsten Dubberke, senior, Mariposa High: The two-time Southern League MVP averaged 18.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.3 assists for the Grizzlies.
Brookelyn Larkin, senior, Calaveras High: Mother Lode League co-MVP led the MLL in assists (5.1) and ranked among its leaders in points (13.3) and steals (3.3) as Calaveras won its first title since 2012.
Sha’nece Garrett, sophomore, Sonora High: The MLL’s co-MVP, Garrett paced the Wildcats in scoring (14.3) and steals (3.6), while pulling down 6.9 rebounds.
Hailey Chavez, junior, Hilmar High: The Trans-Valley League’s Most Outstanding Player averaged 15.9 points and eight rebounds, including seven double-doubles.
Alyssa Silva, junior, Waterford High: A triple-double waiting to happen, Silva averaged 17.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.4 steals; she had six triple-doubles, second-best in the section.
