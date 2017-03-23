Boys Wrestler of the Year: Oakdale’s Harlan wins, step by step

The most important thing to know about Oakdale High junior Colbey Harlan is that he’ll eventually figure it out.
Harlan will out-work injuries, out-study exams and outlast nearly anyone pitted against him on the mat. The record supplies the proof: In the end, Harlan wins.
“I know I have this ability to persevere,” he said through non-blinking eyes, and questioning that fact is, well, out of the question.
Harlan will rely on that hard truth as he reflects on his 5-3 loss to Buchanan junior Anthony Montalvo in the state 182-pound title match. It was his third loss to Montalvo, but evidence suggests that Harlan has gained ground on his rival. Another chance at Montalvo would be welcomed like found money.
“I’d love to (face him again),” Harlan said. “I know I’ll be that much better next year.”
Doubt him at your own risk. Harlan (54-5) takes all matters step by step with patience mixed with relentlessness. He took a difficult path to become The Bee’s Stanislaus District Wrestler of the Year but, looking back, he seemed destined to make it.
“There are no guarantees in this sport,” Oakdale coach Steve Strange said. “Colbey appreciated his opportunity. He knew, ‘This is my chance.’”
Consider his matchups with Montalvo, all in tournament finals. Harlan was pinned in the first round at the Zinkin at Buchanan. At the Doc Buchanan at Clovis, they were tied going into the third round before Harlan was caught by the same power move and again beaten by fall.
A different scenario unfolded in the state final at Bakersfield’s Rabobank Arena. Harlan avoided his earlier mistakes and stayed in the match. An escape early in the third round closed his deficit to 5-3. Though he was unable to score the important takedown, he knows he stressed Montalvo.
“He was a little bit in my head. There were some shots I could have finished,” Harlan said. “Maybe it was the stage. It was cool. I wasn’t quite ready for it. Next time I’ll be fine.”
Selecting Harlan for the top honor over fellow state finalists Abel Garcia of Oakdale (170) and Delhi’s Jesse Flores (285) wasn’t easy. But Harlan lost to only one in-state foe – Montalvo – all season. His other two losses took place at the prestigious Powerade tournament last December in Pennslyvania. Harlan’s fifth-place medal at the Powerade affirmed his personal comeback.
He showed major promise as a freshman 138-pounder. He shook off a second-round loss to go 7-1 for third place at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters, followed by an encouraging 2-2 showing at state (one win from a medal).
Then came the setbacks, beginning with a broken ankle at the America’s Cup tournament the following May. His sophomore season was abbreviated by a torn meniscus at the Tim Brown Memorial in Sacramento.
“Walking around school on crutches was rough,” Harlan said. “I lost ground last year in footwork and technique, but I gained ground in strength.”
Indeed, Harlan’s rehab was more than successful.
“He grew from 140 to 180 pounds and worked hard in the weight room,” Strange said. “He’s been wrestling little guys his whole life and he has the same quickness and agility now.”
Harlan, an elite student, takes a cerebral approach in wrestling.
“Some guys say, ‘We’re going to bang it out and brawl. Some guys are technical,” Strange said. “That’s Colbey. He’s a smart kid. He’s the one at lunch with a book out.”
Harlan rolled through the season with four tournament wins and swept to Valley Oak League, Division III and Masters titles. At Bakersfield, he reached the semifinals with an impressive win by fall over Nathan Tausch of Poway. The win resonated because it assured Harlan a state medal, a personal first. That he couldn’t solve Montalvo only serves as fuel.
“You want to be known as a state champion, but I’ll take being a state finalist any day,” he said. “The other guy was just a little bit better than me. That’s all it was.”
Harlan remembers the bright lights, the Oakdale fans chanting his name and the famed raised stage reserved for finals night at Bakersfield. His goal as a senior is set.
All-Stanislaus District Boys Wrestling Team
Weight
Name
Year
School
Record
Skinny
106
Izzy Tubera
Fr.
Pitman
45-7
3rd at D-IAA, 3rd at Masters, 7th at State
113
Keanu Perez
Jr.
Sonora
38-7
Won at D-V, 3rd at Masters, 3-2 at State
120
Trevor Mattox
Sr.
Pitman
33-7
6th at D-IAA, 7th at Masters
126
Adam Velasquez
Sr.
Pitman
30-5
Won D-IAA, Won at Masters, 3-2 at State
132
Ricky Torres
Soph.
Oakdale
51-8
Won at D-III, won at Masters, 6th at State
138
Steven Abbate
Sr.
Central Catholic
49-10
Won at D-III, 2nd at Masters, 5th at State
145
Jake Ryan
Jr.
Oakdale
24-4
Won at D-III, 3rd at Masters, 2-1 at State
152
Gabe Martinez
Soph.
Oakdale
42-14
Won at D-III, 5th at Masters, 4-2 at State
160
Bronson Harmon
Jr.
Oakdale
35-7
2nd at D-III, won at Masters, 4th at State
170
Abel Garcia
Sr.
Oakdale
52-5
Won at D-III, won at Masters, 2nd at State
182
Colbey Harlan
Jr.
Oakdale
54-5
Won at D-III, won at Masters, 2nd at State
195
Breck Jeffus
Sr.
Turlock
23-5
2nd at D-IAA, 3rd at Masters, 2-2 at State
220
Victor Moore
Jr.
Calaveras
43-13
Won at D-V, 4th at Masters, 1-2 at State
285
Jesse Flores
Sr.
Delhi
40-4
Won at D-V, 2nd at Masters, 2nd at State
Coach
Steve Strange
Oakdale
Led Mustangs to school-best T-7 at State
