Ceres freshman Durossette no-hits Livingston in WAC showdown

Little about his freshman year at Ceres High has fazed Dalton Durossette, a born competitor with a rich bloodline.
The 15-year-old started at quarterback for the Ceres junior varsity football team and then was called up for the varsity basketball team’s Sac-Joaquin Section playoff game.
On Tuesday, he delivered on the varsity diamond in a Western Athletic Conference showdown with Livingston, hurling his first high school no-hitter.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound right-hander struck out eight, setting the tone with a blistering four-seam fastball in a 7-0 victory.
As center fielder Ismael Ontiveros settled under the final out – completing the 94-pitch masterpiece – the Bulldog dugout stormed the mound.
Ontiveros gave the game ball to Durossette, who said Tuesday’s feat trumped his collection of travel-ball no-hitters.
“I’ve thrown a couple,” Durossette said, “but playing for the high school and the varsity team is way more important.”
Durossette is now 2-2 with a 1.46 ERA and a team-high 26 strikeouts. He’s blossomed into a big-game pitcher, as witnessed by his complete-game victory over reigning Sac-Joaquin Section Division III champion Manteca on March 10.
Ceres coach Clinton Goblirsch has been impressed by Durossette’s poise. On the bump, as the Bulldogs’ Tuesday starter, and in the pocket, too.
“He’s thrown well for us all year. He gets ahead of hitters, he’s not afraid to challenge guys and he can throw his off-speed stuff when he wants to,” Goblirsch said. “I had him in football, too. He was our JV quarterback. He’s the ultimate competitor.
“It doesn’t faze him that he’s playing with sophomores and juniors and seniors. He wants to perform every time he steps out on the field. As a coach, that’s the type of mentality you want.”
Ricky Lopez provided all the offensive support Durossette would need Tuesday with a bases-clearing double in the first inning.
Brock DeWitt started the rally with a one-out single. Durossette, hitting .484, smoked a double into the left-center gap, and Blane Abeyta walked to load the bases.
Lopez went 3 for 3, and tacked on an RBI single in the third inning to make it 4-0.
Staked to a comfortable lead, Durossette let his fastball fly against the Wolves (2-1, 6-4), who have lost two straight.
He set the tone early in each at-bat, starting 15 of the 22 batters with a strike. Durossette said the 0-1 counts let him turn each at-bat into a game of chess. “It makes them think there’s off-speed pitch coming,” he said.
“When I started to warm-up, I felt good,” added Durossette, who throws a four-seam fastball, slider and changeup. “I was locating my pitches where my catcher (Abeyta) wanted me to locate and my arm was feeling good.”
Clearly.
Livingston had just two baserunners via a walk and an error, and only one ball – the last ball – reached the outfield.
Surprisingly, Durossette didn’t know he had a no-hitter brewing until the seventh.
Defying superstition, DeWitt felt compelled to tell Durossette what was at stake before his first pitch. Ever the competitor, Durossette wasn’t rattled.
Instead, he locked in on his prize. Something “clicked,” he said. “It fired me up.”
Ceres (2-1, 8-2) has won three straight and five of its last six games. The Bulldogs travel to Pacheco Thursday.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
