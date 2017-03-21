Beyer, Modesto remain unbeaten in MMC baseball action

Chase Fetzer pitched 4 1/3 shutout innings, allowing just two runs on two hits as Beyer High remained undefeated in Modesto Metro Conference action with a 6-2 win over Downey on Tuesday at Downey High School.
The Patrots, 5-3 overall and 4-0 in conference play, will host the Knights (1-8, 0-4) on Wednesdaay in Game 2 of their three-game season set. The series, which concludes on Friday back at Downey, sets up a showdown between Beyer and Gregori next week in a series that will have MMC title ramifications. The Jaguars, with a league bye this week, is undefeated this season.
Trevor Ravelli was the hitting star for the Pats, going 2 for 3 with a homer, two RBIs, two runs scores and a stolen base. T.J. Wheeler was 2 for 4. For the Knights, Rocci Vizzusi was 2 for 4 with a pair of runs driven in.
Modesto 12, Johansen 0 (5), at Johansen H.S. – Pitchers Carlos Castillo and Evan Klump combined for a five-inning, mercy-rule shutout and combined for five hits at the plate in a Modesto Metro Conference victory over the Vikings. Klump and Colton Cruce each had three RBIs for Modesto (5-4 overall, 4-0 in the MMC).
Efrain Solano had a double for Johansen (1-7, 0-4).
Enochs 13, Davis 4, at Enochs H.S. – Christopher Butterfield, Travis Graham, Tanner Shears and Jack Wason collected two hits apiece in the Eagles’ Modesto Metro Conference romp over the Spartans.
Butterfield had a double, two stolen bases and four runs scored; Graham had a double, two runs scored and three RBIs; Shears laced a pair of doubles and drove in two, while Wason had a double, a run scored and one driven in. All told, eight of Enochs’ 11 hits went for extra bases.
Offensively for the Spartans, Andrew Morris had a double and two RBIs.
