Friday’s Modesto area high school and college sports results

LOCAL
Baseball
Modesto Metro Conference
Gregori 13, Downey 0 (5 inn.)
Downey
000
00
—
0
2
2
Gregori
0(12)0
1x
—
13
11
0
Trammell, Ramsey (2), Oliver (3) and Cooper; Matt Dallas (CG two hit shutout) and Austin Turley. WP – Dallas. LP – Trammell
Downey (1-7, 0-3 MMC) – Vizzusi 1-1, 2B
Gregori (7-0, 3-0 MMC) – Brandon Pasion 2-2, 2B, 3 RBI; Austin Turley 2-2, 3B, 2 RBI; Nick Urrutia 1-2, 2 runs, 2B, 2 RBI
JV: Downey won. Frosh: Gregori won
Modesto 7, Davis 0
Modesto
000
102
4
—
7
8
0
Davis
000
000
0
—
0
3
4
Tyler Shafer and Eddie Flores; Gulley, Irwin (6), Rodriguez (7) and Buckles. WP – Shafer; LP – Gulley.
Modesto (4-4, 3-0 MMC) – Evan Klump 2-4; Trae Nichols 2-4; Carlos Castillo 2B; Cui Arellano 2B, 2 RBI
Davis (1-7, 0-3 MMC) – Gulley 2-3
Nonconference
Big Valley Chr. 5, Ripon Chr. 4
RC
011
110
0
—
4
3
1
BVC
000
100
4
—
5
3
3
Willem Hoekstra, Jaden VanderMolen (6) and Brian Thomas; Justin Bond, Tyler Meyer (5) and Zach Copland, Cole Franks (5). WP – Meyer. LP – VanderMolen.
Big Valley Christian (4-4) – Bond 1-2, 3B, 2 RBI; Brian Scheg RBI
Ripon Christian – Bowen Terra RBI
Softball
College
CCAA
SF State 6, Stanislaus 4
SF State
011
040
0
—
6
12
3
Stan. St.
011
200
0
—
4
7
2
Lindsey Cassidy and Celeste Adriano; Anyssa Garvin, Megan Stacy and Ruby Quiralte. WP – Cassidy 3-8. LP – Garvin 2-4.
SF State (9-17, 8-14 CCAA) – Aryn Guzman 2-4; Adriano 2-4, run; Sara Higa run; Gabby Reta 2-4, run; Megan Clark 2-4, 2B, run, 2 RBI; Alexis Konstantino run; Kasie Trezona 1-3, 2B, run, 2 RBI; Madison Collins 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI.
Stanislaus (12-12, 8-12 CCAA) – Alexus Martinez 1-3, 2B, RBI; Nicolette Vizcaino RBI; Cassidy Duke 1-4, 2B, run; Quiralte 2-4, 2B, RBI; Garvin 2-3, 2B, run; Sierra Mariano run; Jill Costa run; Morgan Balestreri RBI
Swimming
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Downey 119, Johansen 51
200 MR – Downey 1:56.0, 200 – Kyle White (D) 1:46.5. 200IM – Levi Burch (D) 2:30.3. 50 – Brett Dixon (D) 23.1. 100 Fly – White (D) 53.1. 500 – Angelo Najera (D) 5:28.4. 200FR – Downey 1:38.6. 100 Back – Najera (D) 1:04. 100 Breast – Burch (D) 1:11.2. 400FR – Downey 3:39.2
Beyer 85, Enochs 85
200MR – Enochs 1:54.98. 200 – James Berry (B) 1:51.81. 200IM – Ethan Lam (E) 2:18.49. 50 – Lucas Lopez (E) 23.86. 100 Fly – Nathan Robertson (E) 1:02.89. 100 – Berry (B) 50.30. 500 – Lam (E) 5:28.06. 200FR – Enochs 1:39.46. 100 Back – Robertson (E) 1:07.44. 100 Breast – Tyler Tam (E) 1:12.23. 400FR – Beyer 3:42.94
F/S: Enochs won
Gregori 103, Davis 26
200MR – Gregori 1:55. 200 – A. Wong (G) 2:02.05. 200IM – A. Britton (G) 1:59.02. 50 – S. Gutowski (G) 23.85. 100 Fly – A. Wong (G) 56.71. 100 – S. Gutowski (G) 52.19. 500 – T. Jacobi (G) 5:52.12. 200FR – Gregori (G) 1:45.03. 100 BK – T. Jacobi (G) 1:11.54. 100 Br – A. Britton (G) 59.64. 400FR – Gregori (G) 3:42.61
F/S: Gregori 66-44
Central California Conference
Atwater 99, Turlock 87
200MR – Atwater 1:46.36. 200 free – Trent Yandell (T) 1:56.58. 200 IM – Matt Rogers (A) 2:20.40. 50 free – Connor Norton (A) 22.51. 100 butterfly – Dalton Hoofard (A) 1:00.56. 100 free – Norton 49.51. 500 free – Hoofard 5:33.14. 200 free relay – Atwater 1:33.26. 100 backstroke – Elias Marquez (A) 1:05.04. 100 breaststroke – Yandell 1:08.03. 400 free relay – Turlock 3:41.63. Diving - Colton Bailey (T).
JV - Turlock 123-15
High School Girls
Modesto Metro Conference
Downey 117, Johansen 51
200MR – Downey 2:16.9. 200 – Gillian Lehman (D) 2:28.5. 200IM – Gaby Pinto (D) 2:48.6. 50 – Chloe Kline (D) 30.28. 100 Fly – Ella Vickery (D) 1:16.5. 500 – Lehman (D) 6:37.9. 200FR – Downey 2:03.5. 100 Back – Macrina Mackan (D) 1:14.8. 100 Breast – Eleni Davis (D) 1:30.5. 400FR – Downey 4:48.4
Enochs 114, Beyer 56
200MR – Enochs 2:02.76. 200 – Lexi Mauldin (E) 2:08.67. 200IM – Bailey Hamilton (B) 2:22.40. 50 – Gracie Taylor (E) 28.44. 100 Fly – Hamilton (B) 1:03.03. 100 – Alyvea Olanolan (E) 1:02.21. 500 – Christine Berry (B) 5:42.63. 200FR – Enochs 1:50.16. 100 Back – Mauldin (E) 1:03.92. 100 Breast – Camille Hartley (E) 1:21.79. 400FR – Beyer 4:11.24.
F/S: Enochs won
Gregori 112, Davis 42
200 MR – Gregori 2:09.30. 200 – J. Fahlen (G) 2:20.77. 200IM – A. Rousseau (G) 2:31.11. 50 – S. Vieira (G) 27.36. 100 Fly – S. Mak (G) 1:13.04. 100 – A. Amaral (D) 1:05.67. 500 – A. Rousseau (G) 5:55. 200FR – Gregori (G) 1:57.14. 100 BK – S. Vieira (G) 1:10.10. 100 Br – S. Mak (G) 1:21.39. 400FR – Gregori (G) 4:22.18
F/S: Gregori 129 – 22
Central California Conference
Turlock 124, Atwater 59
200 medley relay – Turlock 2:05.72. 200 free – Isabella Romeo (T) 2:12.95. 200 IM – Callie Norton (A) 2:36.49. 50 free – Allison Serratos (T) 27.23. 100 butterfly – Lindsey Amos (T) 1:09.61. 100 free -- Jacqueline Vierra (T) 59.87. 500 free -- Karissa Roof (T) 6:27.46. 200 free relay – Turlock 1:52.27. 100 backstroke – Serratos 1:05.85. 100 breaststroke – Paige Brigham (A) 1:19.40. 400 free relay – Turlock 4:11.35. Diving - Sydney Chiesa (T).
JV: Turlock 135-34
Tennis
College Women
Big 8 Conference
Modesto JC 7, Cosumnes 0
Singles – S. Jacques (MJC) d. Galya 6-1, 6-1; K. Mayfield (MJC) d. Carpenter 6-0, 6-1; S. Kellogg (MJC) d. Fernandez 6-0, 6-0; C. Eggen (MJC) d. Whalen 6-0, 6-1; M. Poole (MJC) won be default
Doubles – Jacques/Mayfield (MJC) d. Galya/Carpenter 8-5; Kellogg/Poole (MJC) d. Fernandez/Whalen 8-1
College Men
Big 8 Conference
Modesto JC 4, Mission 3
Singles – 1. JT Barcellos (MJC) def Yash Krishna 6-2, 6-2; 2. Olfie Zabala (MIS) def Mike Slusarchuk 6-4, 6-3; 3. David Dazhan (MIS) def Armani Origel 6-4, 6-1; 4. Edgar Castillo (MJC) def Abiel Lacandazon 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-2; 5. Yongfeng Lin (MJC) def Quinn Dobbins 7-6(4), 7-6(3)
Doubles – 1. Barcellos/Slyusarchuk (MJC) def Krishna/Dazhan 8-3; 2- Origel/Castillo (MJC) def Lacandazon/Zabala 8-7(6)
Records: MJC 5-3 (3-2)
Golf
Local
TWGC/From Thursday
First Flight – 1. G. Gesicho, 2. K. Hoch, 3. M. Kelly
Second Flight – 1. L. Gamez, T2. C. Berry, T2. P. Jarrett
Escalon Chippers
First Flight – 1. Tami Krauss 40-10-30, 2. Blanche Maguire 41-10-31
Second Flight – 1. Sylvia NImphius 41-14-27, 2. Sandy Dieker 40-13-27, 3. Sharon Henning 40-13-27
Third Flight – 1. Monica Gonzales 45-17-28, 2. Phyllis Kennedy 51-19-32
Birdies: Carol Knoll, #2, Sharon Henning, #8
Chip-in: Mary Alice Metzler #6
