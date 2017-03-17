Notes: CCAA releases all-league awards for basketball, soccer

Caleb Hoag’s scoring average dipped, but his place on the Central California Athletic Alliance’s season-ending honor roll improved.
Turlock Christian’s 6-foot-3 shooting guard was the only Stanislaus District player named to the all-CCAA first team. Hoag was a member of the second team as a junior, the same year he led the league in scoring.
The Most Valuable Player award went to Elliot Christian maestro Jalen Valverde, who led the league in assists (8.5) and steals (four). Jason Hitt of Elliot Christian was Coach of the Year. The Eagles steam-rolled their way through league and the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V tournament.
Now Elliot Christian (29-4) chases a state title. The Eagles travel to St. Francis of Watsonville Saturday for the CIF State Regional Division V final. The winner will play the Southern California champion for a CIF State title on Friday, March 24, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Hoag was one of the CCAA’s most versatile talents. He finished in the top-five in the league in scoring average (15.8, fifth), rebounding (8.9, second), steals (3.9, second) and blocks. His 2.5 blocks per-game average was tops in the CCAA.
Son, Braley net top all-CCAA honors: Turlock Christian’s Nathan Son was named first-team offense after leading the CCAA in goals. Son won the golden boot award with 15 goals, two more than league MVP Luiz Arevalo of Venture Academy.
Big Valley Christian’s Sam Braley joined him on the first team. Braley was the top set-up man in the small-school league, dishing out 13 assists – again, two more than Arevalo.
Arevalo would get the last laugh, though.
His 37 total points in the league and large reason why Venture Academy rolled to a league title. The Mustangs were 8-0, three games clear of Big Valley Christian and Millennium.
Venture’s Carlos Meza was Coach of the Year.
The rest of the first team included: Jovann Gallegos, Basil Alambali and Christian Guzman of Venture; Fred Mann and Sebastian Garcia of Millennium; Jacob Montgomery and goalie Tyler Meyer of Big Valley Christian; Tyler Ottis of Turlock Christian; and Bryce Loeters of Stone Ridge Christian.
Big Valley’s Eddings all-CCAA coach of the year: In her second season on the bench, Jessica Eddings turned Big Valley Christian into a title contender.
The Lions finished 8-2 in the Central California Athletic Alliance, two games back of champion Venture Academy, and reached the semifinal round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI tournament.
For her efforts, Eddings was named the CCAA Coach of the Year, an award typically reserved for the champion.
She was joined on the season-ending honor roll by senior Brenna Reece, an all-league first-team selection who averaged 11.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and two steals.
Stone Ridge’s Terry top girls soccer player in CCAA: Stone Ridge Christian’s Tiffany Terry was named the CCAA’s Most Valuable Player, while Millennium’s Aryel Saldate was the Coach of the Year.
Terry was joined on the first team by teammate Chelsea Heaton and Big Valley Christian’s Madeline Madruga. Those three were the only Stanislaus District players selected to the first team, which was dominated by Venture Academy and Millennium.
Venture had five first-team picks, while Millennium netted four.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
All-Central California Athletic Alliance Boys Soccer
Most Valuable Player: Luiz Arevalo, Venture
Coach of the Year: Carlos Meza, Venture
First team
Jovann Gallegos, Venture Academy; Fred Mann, Millennium; Nathan Son, Turlock Christian; Basil Alambali, Venture Academy; Sam Braley, Big Valley Christian; Christian Guzman, Venture Academy; Sebastian Garcia, Millennium; Jacob Montgomery, Big Valley Christian; Tyler Ottis, Turlock Christian; Bryce Loeters, Stone Ridge Christian; goalie Tyler Meyer, Big Valley Christian.
Second team
Harpreet Dhadiala, Millennium; Edson Angeles, Venture; Ethan Landers, Big Valley Christian; Desmond Barron, Turlock Christian; Jesus Gallegos, Millennium; Juan Haro, Venture Academy; Jared Lundgren, Big Valley Christian; Ryan Beard, Turlock Christian; Jonathan Collazo, Stone Ridge Christian; goalie Fabian Aguayo, Millennium.
Honorable mention
Jordan Hooker, Stone Ridge Christian; Michael Niggemeyer, Venture Academy; Raul Espinoza, Millennium; Gyuha Hwang, Turlock Christian; Langston Tomlin, Big Valley Christian.
All-Central California Athletic Alliance Girls Basketball
Most Valuable Player: Sydney Buckley, Venture Academy
Coach of the Year: Jessica Eddings, Big Valley Christian
First team
Trena Rathjen, Venture Academy; Amaya Salas, Millennium; Brenna Reece, Big Valley Christian; Destiny Torio, Venture Academy; Charis Guerzo, Elliot Christian.
Second team
Cameron Swanson, Turlock Christian; Annabelle Camoirano, Big Valley Christian; Danesha Thompson, Venture Academy; Drew Jimenez, Millennium.
Honorable mention
Kierra Reese, Venture Academy; Maci Miedema, Big Valley Christian; Nayeli Ureno, Millennium; Tayton McCorstin, Elliot Christian; Emilie Bakker, Turlock Christian.
All-Central California Athletic Alliance Boys Basketball
Most Valuable Player: Jalen Valverde, Elliot Christian
Coach of the Year: Jason Hitt, Elliot Christian
First team
Jim Beltz, Elliot Christian; Tre Simmons, Brookside Christian; Caleb Hoag, Turlock Christian; Jalen Williams, Brookside Christian.
Second team
Onkar Sidhu, Elliot Christian; Jonathan Puscizna, Big Valley Christian; Kevin Jackson, Rite of Passage; Nathan Bond, Elliot Christian; Trevor Baker, Millennium.
Honorable mention
Marcel Amie, Brookside Christian; Ron Cano, Big Valley Christian; Gee Grewal, Venture; Mason Mark, Turlock Christian; Samuel Zalalem, Millennium; Justin Jones, Stone Ridge Christian; Giovanni Bulleri, Elliot Christian; Nathan Powell, Rite of Passage.
All-Central California Athletic Alliance Girls Soccer
Most Valuable Player: Tiffany Terry, Stone Ridge Christian
Coach of the Year: Aryel Saldate, Millennium
First team
Ilse Torres, Venture Academy; Nicole Enriquez, Venture Academy; Briana Castillo, Venture Academy; Jenna Hunter, Millennium; Kendra Goosens, Venture Academy; Mae Sandhu, Millennium; Madeline Madruga, Big Valley Christian; Yuliana Cruz, Venture Academy; Mayla Escobar, Millennium; Chelsea Heaton, Stone Ridge Christian; goalie Michaela Henson, Millennium.
Honorable mention
Haley Byrd, Big Valley Christian; Baely Urban, Big Valley Christian; Yareli Hernandez, Venture Academy; Harnoor Dhaliwal, Venture Academy; Sophie Van Deussen, Stone Ridge Christian; Eliana Van Deussen, Stone Ridge Christian; Janeiry Nava, Millennium; Cassie Scudder, Millennium.
Comments