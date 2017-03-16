Beyer baseball out to make a statement, but Gregori holding an ace

The resident king still swings a big stick.
The Beyer High baseball team seized the last two Modesto Metro Conference titles by lowering the boom! on its opposition, and its pursuit of a third is shaping up like the last.
Last season, the Patriots outscored eight of their 18 league opponents by 10 runs or more, including four straight. Beyer retained the league crown with a 17-1 mark and advanced to the semifinal round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I South playoffs, where skipper Dom Duran’s club ran into a buzzsaw – perennial champion St. Mary’s.
Today, this veteran group with eight returning seniors has picked up right where they left off, pinning back-to-back mercy-rule victories on Johansen to begin the MMC calendar. The total carnage: Beyer has outscored the Vikings 30-1 with one game left in the series.
“We took our foot off the gas pedal a couple times last year and let a few teams almost comeback on us,” Duran said. “We’re taking every team at the same level. I’m putting my best nine out there every single day, and we’re focused on making a statement this year: We’re the best team for the job, we have the best opportunity and we’re the best team to represent this area.”
Seven players drove in at least one run in Wednesday’s 18-0 win, a game that was called after five innings. Derek Gonzalez led the charge with three RBI, while Dillon Weidler (2 for 3), Zachary Mendez (double), Austin Schott (two runs) Shannon Robinson and Mathew Scott had two apiece.
Rey Rosas also collected an RBI.
On Monday, Beyer, which also calls on college-bound pitchers Josh Escobar, the reigning conference Pitcher of the Year, and Chase Fetzer, pummeled the Vikings 12-1. The Patriots can complete the sweep at Johansen Friday. First pitch is 3:45 p.m.
“We have the most returning four-year ball players I’ve had since I became coach,” said Duran, whose team began the season with a 6-0 loss to defending national USA Today champion Buchanan. “Those guys, getting that close (to a section title) last year, they got a taste and now they want more. We’re not settling. This isn’t a rebuilding year. We’re going after the blue banner … even more so than last year.”
There are tougher games ahead, to be sure.
Beyer travels to Turlock High Saturday, pitting two of the Stanislaus District’s top Division-I programs against one another. The Bulldogs are the reigning Central California Conference champions, but will be without ace Damon Treadwell the rest of the way. Treadwell had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Wednesday and won’t begin throwing for at least four months.
Still, Turlock (3-2) has some bite.
Tate Soderstrom and Tyler Etharidge powered a four-run first inning against Sierra on Wednesday, and three pitchers combined on the 5-3 victory. The University of Arizona-bound Soderstrom stroked an RBI single to right field, while Etharidge followed with a two-run double to the wall in center field.
That match-up should prime Beyer for its finishing kick.
The Patriots return to MMC play against Downey, which has limped out of the gates following a promising 2016 campaign. The Knights have lost six of their first seven games and have been outscored 21-0 in two games against Gregori.
Ah, yes, Gregori (6-0, 2-0).
The Jaguars have been a thorn in the Patriots’ side since sprouting up on Pirrone Road in 2010. Gregori won a share of back-to-back MMC titles in 2014 and 2015, splitting the latter with Beyer. The Jaguars were swept by the Patriots last year, but the series produced riveting baseball. All three games were decided by two runs or less, including an extra-inning tilt at Gregori.
Can we expect more of the same?
The MMC rivals meet the week of March 20-24, but Gregori coach Jim Davis isn’t looking down the road. His focus is squarely on Downey. Then Bear Creek, March 22. Then Oakdale, March 25.
The Beyer High baseball team has won at least a share of three of the last five Modesto Metro Conference championships:
2016: Beyer
2015: Beyer, Gregori
2014: Gregori, Enochs
2013: Beyer
2012: Enochs
“We play who is in front of us. We play who is on the schedule,” Davis said. “I’ve never been one to say any one win is more important than another. That’s something we sell to our kids. Otherwise, your kids aren’t gearing up for teams like the others.
“We’ll be excited when the Beyer series happens, as will their kids, and we’re both hoping we’ll be playing our best baseball at that point. But …
“It won’t be a defining moment in our season.”
The Jaguars return a wealth of talent, beginning with reigning MMC Most Valuable Player Matt Dallas, who was 5-1 with a 1.29 ERA in six league starts. Dallas tossed the program’s first perfect game, a five-inning, 10-0 victory over Enochs.
He’s surrounded by a veteran staff. Gregori returns sophomore Brandon Pasion (5-4, 1.38 ERA), A.J. MacCaughtry (6-1, 1.46 ERA) and Wade Brenneke (two saves, nine appearances). The Jaguars also added Julien Favala, a transfer from Enochs.
“I feel like we got the kids. We got good pitchers who throw strikes with a little bit of velocity,” Davis said. “They’re very coachable young men. That combination, for me and my past experience, will allow us to compete for a playoff spot and championships.”
Players to Watch
Here’s a look at some of the Modesto Metro Conference’s top returning players. This list does not include first-year varsity players or transfers.
Matt Dallas, Gregori: The MMC MVP hit .420 with a team-high 24 RBI and nine extra-base hits, and was 7-2 with a 1:35 ERA.
Tyler Vandemark, Gregori: The Jaguars’ spark plug a season ago, Vandemark, bound for Willamette, hit .369 with seven stolen bases.
A.J. MacCaughtry, Gregori: Won six of his nine starts with three shutouts, five complete games and a 1.46 ERA.
Jimmy McClenaghan, Gregori: Nebraska-commit hit .397 and led the team in runs scored (28) and doubles (seven).
Josh Escobar, Beyer: The MMC’s Pitcher of the Year was 7-0 with six complete games and a 1.40 ERA; committed to Pacific in Oregon.
Trevor Ravelli, Beyer: Named to all-conference first team after hitting .390 with a 2-0 record on the mound.
Chase Fetzer, Beyer: An all-conference second-team pick as a pitcher, Fetzer has committed to George Fox University; was second on team in wins with six.
Chris Butterfield, Enochs: The MMC’s defensive player of the year is also a nightmare on the base paths (18 runs, nines stolen bases).
Travis Graham, Enochs: Third baseman hit for power (six doubles, one home run) and average (.364) last spring.
Tanner Sheers, Enochs: Had a 3.41 ERA in 11 appearances; also hit .277 with a team-high seven doubles.
Tyler Shafer, Modesto: A versatile talent, Shafer was named an all-conference honorable mention; he boasted a .333 average and logged 30-plus innings.
Trent Prokes, Modesto: Named to the all-conference second team last season after hitting .348 with seven doubles; also notched a shutout and a save.
