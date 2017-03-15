Notes: Turlock’s Williams sisters, Calaveras dominate all-league lists

Turlock High sophomore Jaydon Williams was named the Central California Conference’s basketball MVP, and she was joined on the first team by her sister, senior Shaw Glasgow Williams.
The Williams sisters led the Bulldogs to their CCC title in six years, edging Pitman and Atwater. Turlock (20-8) closed a competitive league season on a six-game winning streak and finished 10-2, one game clear of rival Pitman (9-3, 17-11).
Atwater (8-4, 20-8) was third.
Jaydon Williams averaged 13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 2.9 assists, showcasing an all-around game. Glasgow Williams averaged 12.2 points and a team-high 8.4 rebounds.
Junior Sarah Musselman (4.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists) joined the Williams on the first team.
Pitman and Atwater had two first-team selections.
Junior forward Kaylin Randhawa and senior Andrea Selkow were picked for the Pride. Randhawa led the conference in scoring average with 16.3 points, while Selkow blocked a CCC-best 2.7 shots.
The Falcons were represented by point guard Jasmine Xiong, who averaged 4.9 assists to go along with 11.9 points, and forward Alondra Ponce, the Falcons’ best on the boards at 7.7 rebounds
Golden Valley’s Abbee Croninger (13.3 points, 12.3 rebounds), the only player to average a double-double, and Merced’s Raelynn Blackwell (12.5 points) rounded out the first team.
Calaveras boys basketball sweeps MLL’s major awards: The Calaveras boys basketball team was rewarded for its perfect run through the Mother Lode League. Six-foot-7 junior Dillon Autrey was the Most Outstanding Player, the league’s highest individual accolade, while teammate Kyle Byrd was the MVP.
Teammate Bowie Wood gave Calaveras three first-team honors. Calaveras (26-3) went 12-0 in league play and lost just two regular-season games in coach Kraig Clifton’s return to the bench. Clifton missed most of the 2015-16 season after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Nate Patterson (13 points, 4.6 assists) and Jace Decker (16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds) of Sonora (10-2, 20-6), Jared Votaw (15.8 points) and Adison Cramer (14.3 points) of Argonaut (8-4, 23-9), and MLL leading scorer Daylan Thetford (17.1 points) of Amador (3-9, 3-17) rounded out the first team.
Argonaut’s Arevalo ‘Most Outstanding’ in MLL: Calaveras’ Brookelyn Larkin and Sonora’s Sha’nece Garrett share the Mother Lode League title and now its MVP award, too.
Larkin ranked among the MLL leaders in scoring (13.3 points), assists (league-high 5.1) and steals (3.3). Only a sophomore, Garrett averaged a league-best 14.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Wildcats, who finished 10-2 and 21-5 overall.
Calaveras was also 10-2, 21-6 overall.
Argonaut’s Macie Arevalo is the Most Outstanding Player. The junior helped engineer a banner season for the Mustangs, who went from third place in the MLL to Sac-Joaquin Section Division V champions.
The all-MLL first team included: Bret Harte’s Cali Anderson (11.1 points, 10.4 rebounds), the only player to average a double-double; Calaveras’ Kate Lumley (9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds); Argonaut’s Lauryn Davis; Summerville’s Karina Herrera; and Sonora’s Makenna Poole (11 points, eight rebounds).
Quick hits: Central Catholic football players Jared Rice and Bryce Wade were recently honored by the National Football Foundation for their achievements on the field, as well as in the classroom and community. ... Sierra soccer standouts Eddie Aguilar and David Lopez will sign letters of intent Thursday to attend Ottawa University in Arizona.
All-Central California Conference Girls Basketball
Most Valuable Player: Jaydon Williams, Turlock
Coaches of the Year: Turlock staff
First team
Kaylin Randhawa, Pitman; Jasmine Xiong, Atwater; Abbee Croninger, Golden Valley; Alondra Ponce, Atwater; Shae Glasgow Williams, Turlock; Andrew Selkow, Pitman; Raelynn Blackwell, Merced; Sarah Musselman, Turlock.
Second team
Kelsey Valencia, Atwater; Delia Moore, Golden Valley; Amaya Ervin, Merced; Cerah Moren, Pitman; Jada Washington, Turlock; Hope Salsig, Turlock; Dianna Lopez, El Capitan.
All-Mother Lode League Boys Basketball
Most Outstanding: Dillon Autrey, Calaveras
Most Valuable Player: Kyle Byrd, Calaveras
First team
Nate Patterson, Sonora; Bowie Wood, Calaveras; Jace Decker, Sonora; Jared Votaw, Argonaut; Daylan Thetford, Amador; Adison Cramer, Argonaut.
Second team
Michael Costa, Bret Harte; Jeb Boyette, Calaveras; Kyle Norton, Summerville; Seth Tomczak, Argonaut; Kaden Sparks-Davis, Sonora; Marcus Mercado, Amador.
Character Award
Christopher Ruiz, Amador; Jared Votaw, Argonaut; Colin Preston, Bret Harte; Wyatt Ames, Calaveras; Adam Piacentini, Linden; Max Walker, Sonora; Jeremy Ortman, Summerville.
All-Academic
Students above 3.70 for first semester grades
Sonora: Nate Patterson, Jace Decker, Colton Pimentel; Summerville: Kevin Lund, Vince Boyack; Bret Harte: Chase Collins, Wyatt Lawson; Calaveras: Nathan Schurawel, Wyatt Ames, Blake Wilson, Blake Diedrich, Bowie Wood, Kyle Byrd, Jared Renberg; Linden: Branden Anderson, Luis Flores, Scott Hushaw, Dillon Samson, Gracen Thiel; Argonaut: Carter Swingle, Johnny Knittel.
All-Mother Lode League Girls Basketball
MVPs: Brookelyn Larkin, Calaveras; Sha’nece Garrett, Sonora
Most Outstanding Player: Macie Arevalo, Argonaut
First team
Cali Anderson, Bret Harte; Kate Lumley, Calaveras; Lauryn Davis, Argonaut; Karina Herrera, Summerville; Makenna Poole, Sonora.
Second team
Tori Wood, Calaveras; Alicia De Herrera, Calaveras; Emily Jasper, Calaveras; Madi Hoyt, Argonaut; Megan Macheel, Amador; Caitlin Baker, Sonora.
All-Defensive team
Alicia De Herrera, Calaveras; Caitlin Baker, Sonora; Makenna Cabri, Argonaut; Hannah Marinics, Bret Harte; Serafina Peterson, Summerville; Megan Macheel, Amador; Ariel Silva, Linden.
Character Award
Courtney Hindman, Amador; Makenna Cabri, Argonaut; Madelynn Walraven, Bret Harte; Dana Jump, Calaveras; Ariel Silva, Linden; Caitlin Baker, Sonora; Claire Caldera, Summerville.
