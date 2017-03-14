Palma once again KOs Central Catholic in NorCal hoop quarters

For the second season in a row, Central Catholic’s boys basketball season comes to an end at the hands of Palma, as the Chieftains hung on for a 64-59 victory in the CIF Division IV Northern California regional quarterfinals.
The Raiders fell to Palma at this same stage last season, by nearly an identical score, 66-59.
The top-seeded Chieftains (25-4) will take on No. 3 St. Patrick-St.Vincent (26-7) on Saturday at Santa Clara University. The Bruins (26-7) defeated No. 2 Lick-Wilmerding 73-55 Tuesday in San Francisco.
“People would ask me, starting back in June, what I thought of this team,” said head coach Mike Wilson. “I told them I thought we could be better than last year’s team.”
The 2016-17 Raiders repeated as Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV champions and then made an encore in the NorCal quarters. And with six minutes to play against the defending NorCal champs, it appeared the Raiders would back up Wilson’s claim.
The Raiders had trailed by five – 42-37 with 2:38 to play in the third quarter – but quickly erased the deficit and took a 48-46 lead into the final stanza. A layup by John Fenton increased the lead to four, and Jared Rice hit a floater in the lane from about 10 feet to give Central Catholic a 52-46 cushion with just over 6:30 to play.
All told, in just over four minutes of action, the Raiders outscored the Chieftains 15-4 and appeared to be in command.
But Palma countered with a 10-4 run to knot the score at 56 and set the stage for the final three minutes of action.
“I called a timeout late in the game there and I literally told the guys, ‘I don’t need to scream and yell. I don’t need to remind you what to do; you know what to do. I just want you to catch your breath and relax.’ And I walked away,” said Chieftains coach Kelley Lopez. “That’s a testament to who we are. We know how we’re going to play; we know what we need to do, so I literally just called timeout so they could refocus. But there was no need to do anything. We were in the game; we were playing the right way. It’s kind of just what we’ve been doing all year.”
Central Catholic came out of the timeout and immediately put up an ill-advised shot and Jamaree Bouyea (22 points) made a layup to give Palma a two-point edge. Another free throw put the Chieftains up by three, but Fenton drained his fourth 3-pointer of the contest to tie it 59-59.
But Bouyea scored with 40 seconds remaining to again put Palma up by a bucket, and then he hit three free throws in the final 16.8 seconds to seal it.
“I never went into a game with these guys think that we were going to lose,” said guard Amrit Dhaliwal, who finished with 12 points. “Unfortunately, we made some mistakes at the end and that cost us our season.”
In the first half, Central Catholic was pushed around on the glass and didn’t record a single offensive rebound, and not one second-shot opportunity. Their lack of punch on the defensive boards limited their ability to get out in transition.
“They were just really aggressive,” said Rice, who scored 15. “We tried to box out, but they were getting their hands on every ball. That was the difference, right there.
“But we worked hard. I’m proud of all my guys.”
Fenton, Dhaliwal, Rice, Cooper Wilson and sixth man DaRon Bland all played their last games in Navy blue and Vegas gold. Junior forward Malcom Clayton and freshman guard Dayton Magana are the only significant contributors that will return next season.
Still, Dhaliwal likes the direction the program – often overshadowed by football and baseball – is heading.
“We went 28 years between section championships and then we won two in a row,” said Dhaliwal. “Central Catholic is starting to look like a basketball school. We earned a lot of respect.”
Joe Cortez: 209-578-2380
