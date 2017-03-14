Turlock’s Treadwell feels pop in elbow, will have Tommy John surgery

Turlock High’s Damon Treadwell will have Tommy John surgery this week after experiencing discomfort in his elbow while pitching at the Area Code Games in August.
The tall right-hander will have surgery Wednesday in Walnut Creek with a doctor that works closely with the Oakland A’s organization.
He is nervous, but ready for the road ahead.
“I was definitely bummed,” said Treadwell, who also pitches for NorCal Valley, a club that has helped several Stanislaus District athletes achieve their college dream.
“Missing my senior year … that’s the season kids look forward to the most. But it’s just another bump in the road. I’ve got to work a little harder now, but I have no problem with that.”
Treadwell was slated to be the Bulldogs’ ace this season. He was 5-2 with a 2.48 ERA in 2016, striking 52 batters in 42-plus innings.
Turlock won the Central California Conference and was eliminated in the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I tournament.
“It’s a shame that anybody has to have that kind of injury during the upswing of their career,” said Turlock coach Mark de la Motte, who traveled to Long Beach to watch his ace pitch in the Area Code Games. “He’s one of the best pitchers in our area.”
Treadwell didn’t realize the significance of the injury until January, when he began his buildup for the high school season.
He said there was an unusual “pop” while pitching at the Area Code Games.
“When I felt that first pop, I figured something was wrong,” Treadwell said. “Elbows shouldn’t pop like that.”
His doctor, however, advised rest and strength-building exercises. An MRI wasn’t scheduled.
After about three months of rest, Treadwell felt another “pop.” This time, an MRI revealed the severity of the injury: a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Even with today’s advancements, Treadwell understands the cut-throat nature of Tommy John surgery. He could be throwing in four months or never again.
“It really just depends on the person and how the body reacts,” Treadwell said. “You have to have confidence you can comeback from something like this, especially when it’s the sport you love.”
While the injury will cost Treadwell his senior season, de la Motte said the University of the Pacific remains committed to the 6-foot-4, 210-pound right-hander. Treadwell was coach Mike Neu’s first official recruit in August of 2015.
Dallin Tilby will fill Treadwell’s void in the starting rotation. De la Motte likes Tilby’s athleticism – he also plays football and basketball – and upside.
The junior gave up two runs on seven hits in his first start, a no-decision.
“He’s very good now,” de la Motte said, “and he will only get better.”
Tilby is in good hands.
Pitching coach Rob Mendonca is responsible for developing the Bulldogs’ pitchers. Mendonca is a former head coach at Turlock and the uncle of Tommy Mendonca, a professional baseball player who led Fresno State to the 2009 College World Series championship.
“He played for me and was the head coach when I was at Stanislaus. Now he’s the pitching coach,” de la Motte said of Mendonca. “He does a great job with our young pitchers.”
Treadwell said he’ll remain a fixture around the yard. Until Wednesday, he could be spotted playing catch left-handed.
“I have all the confidence in the world in my coaches and the players,” Treadwell said. “Turlock, they always find a way.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments