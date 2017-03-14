Turlock baseball’s de la Motte newest member of 500-win club

Mark de la Motte had no clue he was approaching a career milestone until it was time renew his coaching license in the winter.
Yet, there it was, listed on his application to the California Coaches Association: career wins. de la Motte did the math, tracing his way back through the aughts and late 20th century.
Surprised by the number, he scribbled: 499 wins.
“Nobody knew until then,” said de la Motte, whose coaching career in the city of Turlock spans four decades and stints at Turlock High (1982-90, 1992-97, 2008-present) and Stanislaus State (1997-2002).
“We’ve been fortunate to have a lot of good players and good coaches. We’ve been blessed that way. It just means you’ve been around a long time.”
With history beckoning, de la Motte and the Bulldogs opened the season in style. He notched his 500th career victory during an 11-7 triumph at Lincoln of Stockton on March 4.
Since then, it’s been hard to match the emotions of that victory. Turlock went 1-2 in the Pedretti Tournament with an extra-innings loss to Gregori and a 10-5 defeat to Lodi.
But Wednesday offers a unique opportunity.
The Bulldogs travel north to Sierra of Manteca (4-2), where two 500-win managers will meet at home plate to exchange lineups.
First pitch is 3:30 p.m.
The Timberwolves are coached by Jack Thomson, who passed the same coaching milestone during the 2012 season. Thomson is the only baseball coach in the school’s 21-year history, and his friendly rivalry with de la Motte dates back to his days at Manteca High.
“Mark is someone I have a great deal of respect for. He coaches for the right reason and his teams are well-prepared and play hard,” Thomson said. “Most coaches who have been in it for a longtime know that when you schedule games, you don’t schedule teams. You schedule the coach.
“Mark is one of those guys. We’ve played every year probably since I’ve been at Sierra (and) since Mark got back in (high school). I’ve always enjoyed playing against Mark.”
Thomson believes there’s a reason why the milestone snuck up on de la Motte. In his words, those who coach for the right reasons don’t count wins and losses; they develop players and young human beings.
“Mark is a perfect example. He’s been in it for almost a lifetime,” Thomson said. “When you go into coaching to impact kids and you’re in it for a longtime, the wins become a byproduct of what you’re really doing it for.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
