Multisport athletes drive Central Catholic’s pursuit of regional title

The best basketball team in the Stanislaus District isn’t tethered to AAU summer success or an exclusive relationship with the game.
Instead, Central Catholic’s roots spread across all seasons and all sports, from football to tennis to track.
In an era of specialization, the 2016-17 Raiders remind us that there’s much to be learned – and gained – from playing multiple high school sports.
In part, coach Mike Wilson credits the roster’s versatility and varied interests for Tuesday evening’s CIF State Regional Division IV semifinal appearance.
Who will Tuesday's @CIFState Regional Division IV semifinal between @CCHS_Raiders and @PalmaSchool? @MontereyHerald @salnews @modbee @cifsjs— James Burns (@jburns1980) March 13, 2017
The fourth-seed Raiders (26-7) travel to Salinas to face No. 1 Palma (24-4) in a rematch of last year’s regional semifinal won by the Chieftains, 66-59.
The game will tip at 7.
Central Catholic advanced with a 70-54 victory over Half Moon Bay on Saturday. Palma pulled away from Menlo School, 72-61.
Last season, the Chieftains, pushed by two-time Monterey Bay League MVP Jamaree Bouyea (17 points per game), stunned the Raiders with a 15-3 start. Bouyea is back.
“The slow start hurt us and the kids realize it,” Wilson said. “They look at it as an opportunity for revenge. They’re excited to play Palma, which is good thing for me. It makes the job easier.”
So does a collection of varsity letters.
Many of Wilson’s players have competed for league and section titles in other sports, picking up invaluable playoff experience. A handful, like DaRon Bland and Jared Rice, can already call themselves “state champions.”
Bland is a three-sport star with section titles in football and basketball, and a football scholarship to Sacramento State. He projects as defensive back, which makes sense since Bland and Malcolm Clayton shut down Half Moon Bay’s 6-foot-6 forward Ethan Menzies (four points).
Bland and teammate Emilio Guajardo also run sprints for the track team. Last week, they finished second and third, respectively, in the 110-meter hurdles at the Stanislaus County Meet.
10 Of the 12 active players on Central Catholic’s boys basketball roster, 10 play at least two sports for the school.
Conor Fenton has played four varsity sports in his career: football, basketball, tennis and soccer. The reigning Valley Oak League doubles champion will be joined on the tennis courts by Amrit Dhaliwal, whose has come up aces this postseason.
Dhaliwal knocked down three free throws with one-tenth of a second left to send the section final into overtime, and then made of seven of eight against Half Moon Bay. As a team, the Raiders made 18 of 21 from the charity stripe.
Rice was the Valley Oak League football MVP in the fall after totaling 20 touchdowns and helping the Raiders to a share of their second consecutive title. He tops the basketball team in scoring at 15.7 points per game.
The only single-sport athletes on Wilson’s roster are his son, third-year starting guard Cooper Wilson, and two-time all-VOL Defensive Team selection Malcolm Clayton.
There is a caveat, though.
Wilson said that while his roster tackles football and gives track a run out of season, a basketball is never out of reach.
Being a multisport athlete requires commitment and dedication, but above all else, excellent time-management skills.
“Most of them, they do extra with basketball,” coach Wilson said. “It’s not one of those sports that you can just put the ball down in March and pick it up again in November. It’s not like that anymore. You have to be constantly working on your game.
“Finding time and budgeting your time is important. These kids have a lot of pressure. They have to find time during these other sports and these other seasons to improve their game.”
Their sacrifice has been rewarded. Central Catholic has won 11 straight games and successfully defended its section title.
IVIDEO: Central Catholic's Dhaliwal channels NBA legend @Rick24Barry in final seconds of @cifsjs D-IV championship.https://t.co/eTKE0sXSA4— Joe Cortez (@modbeepreps) March 4, 2017
The Raiders’ resolve was tested that night at the University of the Pacific. Trailing West Campus by 12 to start the fourth quarter, Central Catholic forced OT with Dhaliwal’s free throws and then sped away with a 16-6 run.
Since then, the Raiders have looked the part of a heavyweight, picking apart Kerman and Half Moon Bay, a team responsible for one of Palma’s four losses.
With one more win, Central Catholic can make its second Northern California finals appearance in four seasons. In 2014, the Raiders were defeated by eventual state champion St. Joseph Notre Dame.
Then, as it does now, Central Catholic depended on the moxie and athleticism of the multisport athlete.
“I think it helps with your athleticism,” coach Wilson said. “The competitive edge, you learn to compete at a really high level. It’s just mental aspect of getting to play extra ... I think it helps.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Central Catholic Shares the Wealth
In an era of specialization, Central Catholic, with an enrollment of 369 students, encourages athletes to try other sports. Ten of the 12 players on the Central Catholic boys basketball team are multisport athletes.
Jared Rice: Football, basketball.
Cooper Wilson: Basketball.
Amrit Dhaliwal: Tennis, basketball.
Sithrie Price: Football, basketball, track.
DaRon Bland: Football, basketball, track.
Justin Traina: Football, basketball, baseball.
Conor Fenton: Football, basketball, soccer, tennis.
Malcolm Clayton: Basketball.
Emilio Guajardo: Football, basketball, track.
Nick Sani: Football, basketball.
Dayton Magana: Football, basketball, track.
Charles Hallman: Football, basketball, track.
