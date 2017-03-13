Notes: Downey WR commits to UCLA; record swims in Oakdale; all-TVL honors

Two members of the Class of 2018 have received serious interest from Pac-12 football programs.
Downey High wide receiver Isaiah Johnson has verbally committed to UCLA, a program that has enjoyed a renaissance under coach Jim Mora.
On Saturday, Johnson posted a small gallery of photos to his Twitter account. He tweeted: “Had a great unofficial visit today and I’m proud to announce that I have committed to UCLA!”
Had a great unofficial visit today and I'm proud to announce that I have committed to UCLA! #4's up pic.twitter.com/cN0DswuCQF— Zay (@zayzay7381) March 12, 2017
Wearing a powder blue Bruin jersey, Johnson was photographed with UCLA linebackers/special teams coach Scott White, also the 2016 Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year by Scout.com.
At 6-foot-3 with sprinter’s speed, Johnson has been coveted by several West Coast programs. He had 33 catches for 435 yards and nine touchdowns in an injury-shortened junior season.
Manteca High defensive end Justin Kakala could join him in the Pac-12. Kakala announced on Twitter that he’s received offers from Cal and Colorado.
Kakala was a key piece in Manteca’s run to a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship.
I'm extremely blessed and very humbled to announce that I've received my first offer to play football at Cal Berkeley ! #gobears pic.twitter.com/ZawYnmcaSg— J (@jeeezyjay) March 9, 2017
He had 56 tackles, including 10 for a loss, and a team-high 11 sacks. He scored his first career touchdown in a playoff win over Los Banos. Kakala burst through the line of scrimmage to block a punt and then scooped up the bouncing ball for six points.
The 6-4, 270-pounder was named to The Bee’s All-District Large-School football team and he comes from a rich bloodline. His older sister, Loretta Kakala, is headed to Louisville on a basketball scholarship. In January, she became the first player in Stanislaus District history to be named a McDonald’s All-American.
Indians make splash at Oakdale Invite: Ripon High swimmers set three meet records and qualified seven for the Sac-Joaquin Section championships at the Oakdale March Madness Invite on Saturday.
Ty Wells, a two-time CIF State qualifier, broke the meet record in the 200-yard individual medley (1:56.96) and the 100 butterfly (51.95), while teammate Mallory Brubaker established a new standard in the 500 freestyle (5:10.39).
Wells qualified for sections in the 200 IM, 100 fly and 100 backstroke. He’ll be joined by Lucas (50 free) and Noah Esenwein (50 free, 100 free, 100 breaststroke).
Brubaker posted a section-qualifying time in the 200 and 500 free. Amber Scheid (200 IM, 100 fly, 100 breaststroke), Amy Bacay (100 free, 100 backstroke) and Andria Martin (200 IM) also punched their tickets for sections.
The Indians have a busy week ahead.
Ripon will host Hilmar Wednesday. That will serve as a tune-up for a tri-meet with Sierra and Kimball Thursday, also at the Ervin Zador Aquatic Center. Both meets begin at 3:30 p.m.
Downey sprinter Kyle White also etched his name in the March Madness Invite record book, winning the 200 free in 1:47.01. White qualified for the CIF State Meet last spring in the 50 and 100 free.
The Knights’ girls 200 medley relay team took first with a time of 1:52.54, another meet record.
Turlock, Pitman podium at Central California Relays: Lincoln High of Stockton won the overall title at the Central California Relays at Johansen High on Saturday.
The Trojans closed the event with 201 points, edging Turlock (181) and Pitman (177). The Bulldogs won the boys’ competition with 56 points, boosted by victories in the 200 free relay (1:39.97) and 200 fly/free relay (1:56.43).
Lincoln took top honors in the girls division with 65 points, followed by Pitman (51) and Merced (46.5). The Pride won two events: the 200 free relay (1:54.94) and 100 free relay (53.38).
Hilmar’s Chavez nets TVL girls basketball honor: Hilmar’s Haily Chavez was named the Most Outstanding Player in the Trans-Valley League after guiding the Yellowjackets to a runner-up finish and Sac-Joaquin Section postseason berth.
Chavez led the TVL in scoring at 15.9 points. She also averaged eight rebounds and 2.5 steals.
League champion Mountain House took home the other two major individual awards: Reno Ursal was Coach of the Year, and junior Arielle Tala was Most Valuable Player. The Cougars went 11-1 in TVL play, celebrating the program’s first league title.
Ten players were named to the all-TVL first team, including: Reina Sausedo and Savannah Clark of Ripon; Jenelle Anderson and Shelby McCune of Escalon; Elizabeth Flores and Erin Benning of Hilmar; Lyrci Moore and Andrea Garcia of Mountain House; Morgan Van Elderen of Ripon Christian; and Aliza Teixeira of Riverbank.
Those receiving an honorable mention were: Beth Weststeyn, Kelly Engle and Renae Heida of Ripon Christian; Tatyana Jackson, Marianna Holtz and Abigail McNeil of Mountain House; Caleigh Martella and Morgan Hicks of Hughson; Hailey Rodgers of Riverbank; Felicia Ceja of Ripon; and Victoria Chipponeri of Hilmar.
All-Trans-Valley League Girls Basketball
Most Valuable Player: Arielle Tala, Mountain House
Most Outstanding Player: Hailey Chavez, Hilmar
Coach of the Year: Reno Ursal, Mountain House
First team
Reina Sausedo, Ripon; Jenelle Anderson, Escalon; Lyric Moore, Mountain House; Elizabeth Flores, Hilmar; Andrea Garcia, Mountain House; Morgan Van Elderen, Ripon Christian; Aliza Teixeira, Riverbank; Shelby McCune, Escalon; Savannah Clark, Ripon; Erin Benning, Hilmar.
Honorable mentions
Beth Weststeyn, Ripon Christian; Tatyana Jackson, Mountain House; Kelly Engle, Ripon Christian; Marianna Holtz, Mountain House; Victoria Chipponeri, Hilmar; Caleigh Martella, Hughson; Renae Heida, Ripon Christian; Hailey Rodgers, Riverbank; Felicia Ceja, Ripon; Morgan Hicks, Hughson; Abigail McNeil, Mountain House.
