Late flurry by San Jose’s Valley Christian ends MC’s season

As they’ve done for a great deal of their lives, twin sisters Nicole and Meagan Warwick walked side by side, in the cool San Jose night, their high school basketball careers freshly concluded.
The Modesto Christian guards, who played key roles as freshman during the Crusaders’ 2014 state championship run, were heading from Valley Christian’s gaudy gymnasium – the school on Skyway Drive looks like more like a university than a high school – and back to their parents’ car before stopping to talk about Saturday’s 45-39 loss in the CIF Division II Northern California regional playoff game.
“I’m going on to track,” said Nicole, who broke the meet record in the long jump (19 feet, 11 inches) at Friday’s Stanislaus Country Track Meet. “But it’s tough to go out like this. I just sort of wonder if I didn’t miss that free throw or if I’d made that layup or if I didn’t get beat on defense, then it could’ve been different.”
Meagan agreed with her sister.
“It sucks to lose no matter what, especially when it’s the last game of the year,” said Meagan, who scored a game-high 13 points. “But it’s not a matter of ‘Oh, no! I never thought I’d lose my last game.’ It’s more what-if and regret and disappointment.”
Four minutes into the final quarter, No. 3 Valley Christian (16-13) still was looking for its first points of the stanza. Modesto Christian led 32-28 after a pair of free throws by Meagan Warwick. But over the game’s final four minutes, the Warriors scored 17 – they scored just 18 in the first half – to bury the Crusaders.
“It was just a couple of energy plays,” said VC coach Chris McSwain of his team’s furious finish. “Offensive rebound, a put-back and then we really picked up our defense and that really turned into offense. It’s just what we call ‘juice plays.’ Not a skill play, just a little play. And that’s pretty much how we scored that many points in a short period of time.”
The Warriors tied the score at 32 on a put-back – a juice play – by Kyanna Davis with 3:23 to play. The go-ahead basket came 54 seconds later on a 3-pointer by Camille Johnson.
It was Valley Christian’s third long-range attempt of the possession.
After Caitlin Keding’s 3-pointer from the wing was off the mark, Johnson corralled the rebound and the Warriors reset. They worked the ball around the perimeter and found Keding open again from the same spot. She misfired again and this time Modesto Christian’s D’aja Bryant grabbed the carom. But as Bryant took a step back to protect the ball, Johnson snuck in from behind and stole it, then drained a gut-punch of a 3-pointer.
“Hustle plays,” said MC coach Robb Spencer, whose sixth-seeded Crusaders finish the season 25-6. “They got two and three shots every opportunity. Balls go out of bounds and they got those. At this level, end of the year, finals in state, all those plays are going to count. That’s what kicked our butt tonight.”
Of Valley Christian’s 13 losses this season, nine came to teams ranked in the top 12 in Cal-Hi Sports’ statewide poll, including three to Archbishop Mitty, the No. 1 team in the nation by MaxPreps.
“Our preseason and league prepared us for the postseason,” said Johnson, who will throw the javelin for the University of Texas next year. “It’s taught us that when the game gets faster and the tempo picks up, to relax and not get flustered.”
After Johnson’s 3-pointer, Davis’ layup with just over two minutes remaining gave the Warriors a 37-32 lead, the largest of the game for either team.
The Crusaders would eventually get back to within two – 41-39 with 20 seconds to play – but Keding and Davis each hit a pair of free throws in the waning seconds.
Minutes after the final buzzer, the finality of the loss still hadn’t been absorbed by the Warwicks.
“It hasn’t quite hit me yet,” said Meagan. “But I’m sure it will.”
Joe Cortez: 209-578-2380, @ModBeePreps
CIF Division II Northern California Regional Tournament
Valley Christian 45, Modesto Christian 39
Modesto Christian 11 6 13 9 – 39
Valley Christian 12 6 10 17 – 45
Modesto Christian (25-6) – Nicole Warwick 7, Meagan Warwick 13, Casandra White 8, D’aja Bryant 7, Rachel Smith 4. Totals: 13 9-20 39.
Valley Christian (16-13) – Kyanna Davis 9, Camille Johnson 3, N. Wills 3, T Stark 7, K Mason 3, L Moore 8, Caitlin Keding 12. Totals: 15 12-26 45.
Three-point goals – Modesto Christian 4 (White 2, M. Warwick, Smith), Valley Christian 3 (Johnson, Mason, Keding). Team fouls – Modesto Christian 21, Valley Christian 16. Fouled out – N. Warwick (MC), Smith (MC). Modesto Christian 11 6 13 9 – 39
Valley Christian 12 6 10 17 – 45
Modesto Christian (25-6) – Nicole Warwick 7, Meagan Warwick 13, Casandra White 8, D’aja Bryant 7, Rachel Smith 4. Totals: 13 9-20 39.
Valley Christian (16-13) – Kyanna Davis 9, Camille Johnson 3, N. Wills 3, T Stark 7, K Mason 3, L Moore 8, Caitlin Keding 12. Totals: 15 12-26 45.
Three-point goals – Modesto Christian 4 (White 2, M. Warwick, Smith), Valley Christian 3 (Johnson, Mason, Keding). Team fouls – Modesto Christian 21, Valley Christian 16. Fouled out – N. Warwick (MC), Smith (MC).
Comments