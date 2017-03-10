Double duty: MC’s Warwick, in basketball mode, rocks county track

The Stanislaus County Track Meet, the season’s first barometer, opened with a buzz Friday afternoon. The word spread fast.
“Did you see the jump?” or “How far did she go?” was asked more than once at Joe Debely Stadium. The subject was Modesto Christian senior Nicole Warwick, who was too busy to immerse herself in all the talk.
“I was pretty happy with it,” Warwick admitted. Most athletes, of course, would be ecstatic. Warwick put down a marker in the long jump that will resonate across the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Warwick, who’s mixing track practice with NorCal playoff basketball these days for the Crusaders, leaped a personal-best 19 feet, 11 inches. How good was she, you ask? This good:
▪ She toppled the meet-record 19-2 set in 2012 by Shea Taylor of Grace Davis,
▪ She lapped by nearly two feet Warwick’s jumps at this time last year,
▪ She would have won last year’s Section Masters title with that jump.
That said, Warwick wasn’t exactly overwhelmed. For starters, she’s still in basketball mode with a NorCal second-round game to be played Saturday night. Another thing: She’s a two-time state-meet qualifier who placed seventh last year.
19-11 Nicole Warwick’s long jump meet record
But without doubt, she rolled out an eye-opener with the season so young. Her best in 2016 was only 19-1. It invited the question: How good will she be when she devotes all her time to track?
“I was training all summer before basketball. That helped a lot,” Warwick said. “But lately, I was just going on the side on weekends.”
Warwick figured something good was ahead. Two weeks ago in Stockton, she leaped 19-10, a harbinger. Reaching that 20-foot barrier, along with a medal at state, are her goals.
Then again, goal-setting was shared by virtually all athletes at the county meet. Everyone, from wide-eyed freshmen to determined seniors, saw their opportunity to shine at Turlock.
Four set meet records: Warwick, Pitman senior Isaiah Marable in the 200 meters (22.50), Gregori’s 4x400 relay team (4:12.77 and Turlock junior Dustin Grein in the long jump (22 feet).
Enochs senior Claire Seymour, the 2016 Masters champion in the 400, romped to an easy win in 58.69. Seymour, bound for BYU, has begun her transition to the 800 – her future point of emphasis – where she was edged by Riverbank’s Alondra Hernandez.
“I’m excited for the new opportunities. I enjoy the bigger meets,” Seymour said. “One of my teammates said, ‘They’re scared of you.’ But the senior year is so hard and track is harder.”
Marable established himself as an athlete to watch this season. Besides his meet record in the 200, he also won the 400 (50.93) and ran the second leg on Pitman’s victorious 4x100 relay team (44.0).
“I really tightened up in the last 50 (of the 400). The rest of the race felt the way I wanted it to,” Marable said. “Just the speed endurance is what I have to work on.”
Cerah Moren, a Pitman senior, has been an under-appreciated elite athlete. Last year, she won the Junior Olympics title and was sixth at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in the javelin, an event bypassed by the CIF in part due to safety concerns. She showed off her skill – she’ll continue at Arizona State – with wins in the 200 (27.52) and the discus (113-0).
Patterson junior Victor Nnaji took the boys 100 (11.45) and Turlock sophomore Jocelyn Harris captured the girls 100 (13.10). Nnaji, who suffered a hamstring injury before the Western Athletic Conference Championships last year, said he’ll stick to track over football.
Gregori dominated the 1,600 behind junior Santiago Ruiz (4:17.23) and sophomore Briseida Garcia (5:18.36). Garcia doubled in the 800 and 1,600 at last year’s Modesto Metro Conference meet.
“I just want to run. Track is my passion,” Garcia said. “I’ve been doing this since middle school. There are no boundaries.”
The team honors went to the Turlock girls and the Pitman boys.
Athletes look ahead to the County Clash at Oakdale on March 24. Three counties – Stanislaus, Merced and, for the first time, San Joaquin – will send their seven best athletes in each event.
