Turlock, Oakdale open Pedretti tourney with extra-inning wins

Oakdale’s Cullen Bearden belted a bases-loaded double to right-center, driving in three runs and propelling the Mustangs to a 5-1 victory over Pitman in Day One action at the annual Pedretti Baseball Tournament at Pitman High School.
“Worst-case scenario I was trying for a sacrifice fly,” said Bearden, Oakdale’s left fielder. “I was just trying to hit the ball hard somewhere. I got a fastball outside. They were pitching me there all day and I just took advantage of it … 0-2, fastball outside, I had to swing at it.”
Turlock 4, Sonora 3 (8), at Turlock H.S. – Chris Steeley (2 for 4) tripled to open the eighth and Casey Carr stroked a one-out single to left that lifted the Bulldogs over the Wildcats. Turlock tied the score in the seventh when Mason King’s sacrifice fly plated Tyler Soderstrom, who opened the frame with a pinch-hit double and moved to third on a ball in the dirt.
Leadoff man Braden Hobbs collected two hits in four trips to the plate for Sonora.
Sierra 3, Modesto 1, at Modesto H.S. – Chase Sperbeck went 3 for 4 with a homer and scored the game’s first run. His solo blast put the Timberwolves up 2-0. He scored the games first run on an errant throw, hit a HR for the 2nd run. R.J. Soria had a run scoring single with two outs in the fourth for Modesto to cut Sierra’s lead to 2-1.
Gregori 8, Lodi 1, at Pedretti Park – After the Flames scored their only run of the game to halve the lead, the Jaguars scored six times in the bottom of the sixth to break the game open. Gregori’s Matt Dallas was 2 for 4 with three runs batted in, while teammate Jimmy McClenaghan was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
