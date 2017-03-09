Defending state champion Manteca knocked out by No. 12 Foothill

The Manteca High boys basketball team will not defend its CIF State Division III championship.
The fifth-seeded Buffaloes were ousted in the first round by No. 12 Foothill of Palo Cedro, 73-68. The Cougars trailed 19-14 after the first quarter, but showed their resiliency in knocking out the defending champion.
Foothill (21-9) outscored Manteca, the Valley Oak League champions, 35-21 over the second and third quarters. Brandon Gentles led a balanced attack with 19 points. Carter Smith had 12, Danny Jensen 11, Thurman Knowles 10 and Patrick Blake chipped in nine.
The Cougars advance to the second round, where they face another daunting road assignment: No. 4 Mission of San Francisco, Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Buffaloes (24-7), meanwhile, are left picking up the pieces.
After running through the VOL and making a deep run in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, Manteca believed it could contend for another regional and state title. With seniors Dwight Young and Tydus Verhoeven back in the fold, who could argue?
Foothill.
Young and Verhoeven went out in style, though.
Young had a game-high 20 points, while Verhoeven, a four-year varsity player, finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and six blocked shots.
Junior Gino Campiotti had 12 points, Matthew Ender netted 10, and on the day he received his first football offer from Cal, junior Justin Kakala chipped in four.
Sophomore Jorge Cedano had five points.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
