Paschini, Ripon boys basketball steal CIF Regional road game

It was the unlikeliest of double-doubles, especially considering the stage of the season and the opponent.
Yet, Aaron Paschini proved his mastery of the steal isn’t confined to the Trans-Valley League.
It also plays in the North State, where the No. 11 Ripon High boys basketball team rallied to beat No. 6 Corning in the first round of the CIF State Regional Division IV Tournament, 58-50.
The loss was Corning’s first of the season, snapping a 29-game winning streak. The Cardinals were the Westside League and Northern Section Division IV champions.
The Indians (25-6) advance to face No. 3 St. Patrick-St. Vincent of Vallejo on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Bruins (24-7) walloped No. 14 Pierce, 91-18.
“We got to where we wanted to get,” Ripon coach Rod Wright said. “The real upset is on Saturday.”
On Wednesday, the Indians trailed at the half, but finally wore down the Cardinals with their game-long press. The tip of the spear: Paschini, an intuitive, 5-foot-11 guard with wide receiver’s hands.
The program’s single-season and career record holder for steals, Paschini picked off 10 passes, leading to transition buckets for himself or a teammate. He finished with a team-high 25 points and silenced a rowdy Corning crowd with a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left to make it 55-50.
“The key was Aaron’s 10 steals,” Wright said of the Trans-Valley League’s newly-minted MVP. “That broke everything open.”
Ripon closed the road win at the free-throw line, but the difference was a relentless press that forced Cardinals to play at an uncomfortable speed.
“We pressed the whole game. We might have switched defenses a couple of times to get a turnover or give them a different look, but we had constant pressure, up and down. We stayed in front of them and made them do more than they liked. We noticed on film that everyone stayed off and just let them run their offense.”
Not the Indians.
Anthony Sisk had 10 points and eight rebounds, James Gaalswyk came off the bench with a burst of energy, finishing with a four points, five rebounds and five fouls. Cole Stevens had 10 points, and leading scorer Noah Hernandez offset a poor shooting night with his defense.
Hernandez had just four points.
Kyle Sisk also chipped in five for the Indians, who reached the second round of the regional tournament for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
“We did well on the boards. We had some key blocked shots inside. We had some bad breaks, but really, it was a collective effort.”
Wright said Corning had opportunities to draw or pass the Indians in the final moments of the game, but he credited the Cardinals’ misses to tired legs.
“They had some open shots … they just missed,” Wright said. “It was fun to watch another team fade.”
Paschini also had six rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot. Wright said the multi-sport star has played his best basketball since accepting a football scholarship to Humboldt State.
“You don’t have to worry about things,” Wright said. “He can just go out and play free.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments