Modesto Christian girls advance in CIF NorCal basktball tourney

Robb Spencer knows that his team will have to play better than it did in Wednesday night’s 70-41 over Acalanes (Lafayette) if it wants to have an extended stay in the CIF Northern California Division II girls basketball regionals.
The sixth-seeded Crusaders (25-5) missed easy shots, committed unforced errors and turned the ball over far too many times in their 29-point victory.
But there’s the upshot: MC didn’t play a clean game and still won by 29.
The Crusaders’ superior athleticism covered up miscues against the Dons, but they’ll need to deliver a better performance for their second-round game Saturday in San Jose against No. 3 Valley Christian, a 69-29 winner over Bear Creek.
Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.
“It’s just a hangover from the last game, that’s all I can say,” said Spencer, referring to his team’s 59-43 loss to Sacramento on Feb. 28 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinals. “We missed easy shots in the last game. We’re pressing too hard. We want it so bad. It’s just simple stuff: the unforced turnovers, the missed shots. We’ve just got to back to doing what we do.”
What the Crusaders do, nearly as good as anyone, is get up and down the court in the least amount of time possible. Their fast-break offense and pressure defense produce points in flurries.
Modesto Christian was able to do that – it bounded out to an 18-5 lead – but there were too many lapses in between.
“It’s just a mental thing,” said Spencer. “We’re going to rep in practice and do what we need to do, but we’ve just go to play and relax. Stop worrying about everything else and relax.”
Heading to San Jose to play Valley Christian on Saturday could be just the thing to sharpen MC’s focus.
“When you’re at home, you’re relaxed and everything’s good,” said Spencer. “You’re on the road and that’s all you’re thinking about … what we’ve got to get done.”
Senior guards, and twin sisters, Meagan and Nicole Warwick know what needs to be done. They were both members of the Crusaders’ 2014 state championship team.
“It’s just all about focus,” said Meagan Warwick, who finished with 10 points. “Like Robb always says, ‘It’s a choice.’ We have to choose to make a better pass than that sloppy pass. It’s a choice to focus in and do what we need to do.”
Nicole Warwick added eight points while fellow senior Rachel Smith poured in 15, on five 3-pointers. Six-foot-4 sophomore D’aja Bryant chipped in with 12.
Senior Casandra White, playing in her first NorCal tournament game, led all scorers with 19 points.
“I was a little nervous,” said White, who entered the contest averaging 8.5 per game. “But I knew that my teammates would help me shake off the nerves and just play how we usually play.”
Joe Cortez: 209-578-2380, @ModBeePreps
Comments