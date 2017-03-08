Man of Steal: Ripon basketball’s Paschini TVL’s Most Valuable Player

RIPON So often, the postseason basketball awards shine on the scorer.
Not so in the Trans-Valley League, where the boys basketball coaches have awarded its Most Valuable Player award to its best defender: Ripon High’s Aaron Paschini, a three-year starting guard and the program’s Man of Steal.
Paschini set program records for steals, and the 5-foot-11 guard helped lead the Indians (11-1, 24-6) to the Trans-Valley League championship, a top seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV tournament and a CIF State Regional berth.
Paschini is averaging 15.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, a team-best 1.2 blocks and a league-high 4.9 steals.
Ripon coach Rod Wright has given Paschini the green light to freelance at the top of the Indians’ press, using his football instincts and supreme athleticism to jam passing lanes. The result: His 141 steals are a single-season school record and his 327 (and counting) the most by any Indian player for their career.
An All-District wide receiver, Paschini will run routes for the Humboldt State football team in the fall.
Hilmar’s Kole Gaglio was named the Most Outstanding Player after leading the league in scoring. Gaglio averaged 20 points, including a season-high 30 in a victory over Riverbank. The 6-foot-5 forward also had 29 against Hughson in their TVL opener and helped hand the Indians’ their only league loss with 27.
Wright was named Coach of the Year.
Paschini was joined on the first team by backcourt mates Noah Hernandez and Cole Stevens.
Together, the three rekindled memories of the original “Triple Threat”: Justin Graham, now an assistant; Nathan Clark; and Danny Moulyn. With the “Triple Threat” in place, the 2004-05 team won a program-best 29 games and reached the championship round of the Division IV section tournament.
Today’s Indians came close to matching those accomplishments.
Ripon reached the semifinal round of the D-IV tournament, qualifying for Wednesday’s start of the CIF State Regional Tournament. The No. 11 Indians traveled to No. 6 Corning, located north of Chico along Interstate 5.
Hernandez averaged 19.3 points per game in his first and only season at Ripon High, second-best in the TVL. He sat out his entire junior season after transferring from Modesto Christian, but quickly turned himself into an all-star. Hernandez was named a Cal-Hi Sports Stat Star of the Week after scoring 30 or more points in three of four games during the league calendar.
Stevens put the finishing touches on a banner four-year varsity career. The 6-foot point guard averaged 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and a team-high 3.8 assists for the Indians, who parlayed a TVL title into a deep postseason run.
Hughson’s Will Fiveash and Justin Watkins, Ripon Christian’s Andrew Vander Weide and Zach Cortright, Hilmar’s Jonas Tate and Carter Azevedo, Escalon’s Tommy Pangan and Riverbank’s Derek Hernandez rounded out the TVL’s first team.
The 6-5 Tate nearly averaged a double-double in scoring and blocked shots for the Yellowjackets (9-3, 17-10). Tate led the TVL with 7.9 blocks per game to go along with 11 points and 6.8 rebounds. Azevedo was tops in the league in assists with an average of 6.6. He also netted 11.8 points per game.
Fiveash ranked in the top-five in the TVL in four statistical categories, including: points (17.4), rebounds (9.4), assists and blocks. Watkins averaged 16.0 points and shot 81 percent from the free-throw line for the Huskies (2-10, 13-12), who cooled off after a red-hot December.
Vander Weide led the Knights in scoring at 14.5 points, while Cortright, the 2015-16 league MVP, chipped in 10.5 points.
Ripon Christian (17-11) finished 6-6 in the TVL, but won six of seven games to reach the semifinal round of the Division V section tournament. The Knights lost to eventual champion Elliot Christian of Lodi and opened the CIF State Division V Regional Wednesday at No. 4 Head-Royce of Oakland.
There were no statistics available by Riverbank (6-6, 12-13) and Escalon (2-10, 6-21).
The honorable mentions were: Ty Beidleman and Jaden Vander Molen of Ripon Christian; Brar Simrat and Cameron Palmer of Mountain House; Estephan Salcedo of Escalon; Kyle Sisk of Ripon; and Xavier Esquivel and Chris Certuche of Riverbank.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
All-Trans Valley League Boys Basketball
Most Valuable Player: Aaron Paschini, Ripon
Most Outstanding Player: Kole Gaglio, Hilmar
Coach of the Year: Rod Wright, Ripon
First team
Noah Hernandez, Ripon; Cole Stevens, Ripon; Jonas Tate, Hilmar; Carter Azevedo, Hilmar; Derek Hernandez, Riverbank; Andrew Vander Weide, Ripon Christian; Zach Cortright, Ripon Christian; Will Fiveash, Hughson; Justin Watkins, Hughson; Tommy Pangan, Escalon.
Honorable mention
Kyle Sisk, Ripon; Xavier Burke, Hilmar; Xavier Esquivel, Riverbank; Chris Certuche, Riverbank; Brar Simrat, Mountain House; Cameron Palmer, Mountain House; Ty Beidleman, Ripon Christian; Jadon Vander Molen, Ripon Christian; Estephan Salcedo, Escalon.
