Soccer: Enochs’ Quintero named MMC MVP, Downey’s Torres top coach

Enochs High’s Jesus Quintero is the Modesto Metro Conference Most Valuable Player.
The sophomore had 15 goals and league-leading 20 assists and helped the Eagles reach the Sac-Joaquin Section postseason.
Enochs (16-8-1, 6-5-1) was knocked out in the first round of the Division I tournament by Sheldon, 3-1.
Misael Torres was named the Coach of the Year, as voted upon by his peers. Torres returned Downey High to the top of the table in his third season. The Knights (15-5-3, 8-2-2) secured the title on the last day of the regular season, leaving little doubt with a 5-2 victory over Grace Davis (8-13-2, 2-8-2).
Torres won three MMC championships as a player at Downey from 2008-11, but said his first title as a coach was his most rewarding. With tears in his eyes, Torres dedicated the championship to his best friend and former teammate, the late Julio Chavez.
The Knights led the way with three first-team selections: seniors Daniel Martinez (11 goals, 11 assists), Angel Navarro (12 goals, five assists) and Marcos Rodriguez. Four more landed on the second team, including: senior goalie Ulysses Rodriguez (eight shutouts), senior Alejandro Lopez (five goals, four assists), junior Eduardo Martinez (one goal, two assists), and senior Nicholas Mendez (one goal, four assists).
Gregori (17-5-1, 8-3-1) had three players make the first team. Sophomore Alex Lomeli led the MMC in goals with 21, while junior Jordan Rocha (three goals, five assists) was steady in the midfield. Cristian Martin Valdez was named the first-team goalkeeper (eight shutouts, 11 victories).
Seniors Joseph Vargas Diaz (six goals, nine assists) and Raul Garcia (two goals, five assists) earned second-team honors for the runner-up Jaguars, who shocked the Division II field with a Cinderella run to the final. A 12th seed, Gregori upset Tracy, Roseville and top-seeded Rocklin before falling to No. 3 Cosumnes Oaks in the championship game for the second in four seasons.
Junior Isaiah Strong joined Quintero on the first team, while junior Ryan Curtis (three goals) received second-team honors for the Eagles.
Johansen senior Brian Velasco, Beyer senior Edgar Diaz, Modesto senior Luis Contreras and Davis senior Abel Guzman rounded out the first team.
Johansen senior Javier Yepez, Beyer junior Jordan Kaplan, Davis senior Giovanny Mollinedo, and Modesto senior Abraham Ochoa were named to the second team.
The honorable mentions were: Juan Renteria, junior, Downey; Jose Nava, senior, Gregori (six goals, eight assists); Alejandro Camacho, senior, Modesto; Emanuel Alvarado, junior, Johansen; Seth Berschneider, freshman, Beyer; and Antonio Becerra, senior, Grace Davis.
No statistics were reported for Modesto (9-8-6, 5-4-3), Johansen (8-9-3, 5-7), Beyer (5-11-2, 3-8-1) and Davis (8-13-2, 2-8-2), the final four teams in the MMC standings.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
All-Modesto Metro Conference Boys Soccer
League MVP: Jesus Quintero, sophomore, Enochs
Coach of the Year: Misael Torres, Downey
First Team
Daniel Martinez, senior, Downey; Angel Navarro, senior, Downey; Marcos Rodriguez, senior, Downey; Axel Lomeli, sophomore, Gregori; Jordan Rocha, junior, Gregori; Brian Velasco, senior, Johansen; Edgar Diaz, senior, Beyer; Luis Contreras, senior, Modesto; Abel Guzman, senior, Grace Davis; Isaiah Strong, junior, Enochs. Goalie: Cristian Martin, senior, Gregori.
Second Team
Alejandro Lopez, senior, Downey; Eduardo Martinez, junior, Downey; Nicholas Mendez, senior, Downey; Joseph Vargas Diaz, senior, Gregori; Raul Garcia, senior, Gregori; Javier Yepez, senior, Johansen; Jordan Kaplan, junior, Beyer; Giovanny Mollinedo, senior, Grace Davis; Abraham Ochoa, senior, Modesto; Ryan Curtis, junior, Enochs. Goalie: Ulysses Rodriguez, senior, Downey.
Honorable Mention
Juan Renteria, junior, Downey; Jose Nava, senior, Gregori; Jesus Gonzalez, junior, Enochs; Alejandro Camacho, senior, Modesto; Emanuel Alvarado, junior, Johansen; Seth Berschneider, freshman, Beyer; Antonio Becerra, senior, Grace Davis.
Comments