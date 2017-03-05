12 Stanislaus District basketball teams advance to NorCal regional

At a time when most teams are packing up their basketballs for the season, Beyer boys coach Kyle McKim was at a local sporting goods store last week purchasing more.
Once McKim’s Patriots reached the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinals, gaining automatic entry into the CIF Northern California regional tournament, he went on a shopping spree for Spalding TF 1000s, the official ball of the NorCal tournament.
The Sac-Joaquin Section uses Wilson brand basketballs.
“It’s a bigger factor than you might imagine,” said McKim, whose Patriots (22-9) were seeded sixth in the D-II tournament and will host No. 11 Mountain View (22-5), D-II champion of the Central Coast Section, Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“The CIF gave us one (ball) and then we went out and bought a couple for practice tomorrow.”
Central Catholic boys coach Mike Wilson, whose Raiders (24-7) were seeded fourth in the D-IV bracket and will host Kerman on Wednesday at 7 p.m., said his players don’t like the Spalding ball.
“The kids hate them,” Wilson said. “They’re hard; they’re slippery. Fortunately, we’ve got ours from years past so they’re broken in. We stack them up and save them for this time of year.”
Beyer and Central Catholic are among six Stanislaus District teams – four boys and two girls squads – that will host games for the NorCals. Modesto Christian’s girls, seeded sixth in D-I, will host No. 11 Acalanes on Wednesday at 7.
“We’re just happy to be home,” said McKim, whose team fell 60-38 to Whitney in the Sac-Joaquin Section D-II final on Friday. “The seed didn’t really matter. Being at home is huge for us. We’ve played very, very well at home the last couple of years.”
In all, seven Stanislaus District boys teams and five girls squads will play Wednesday night.
Central Catholic, forced to play NorCal games at other venues during past tournaments because their former gym was too small, will play in its new Mark Gallo Health and Fitness Center.
“That’ll definitely be nice, for sure,” Wilson said. “It’s definitely an advantage because these trips are usually a lot longer of a drive than they are for some of our own section teams we end up playing.”
Only two of the 12 earned their way into the NorCal tournament with a section title. Central Catholic needed a fourth-quarter rally to defeat West Campus (Sacramento) to earn its second consecutive blue championship banner in D-IV, while Argonaut defeated Capital Christian 70-60 to win the girls’ D-V crown.
Nine of the remaining 10 Stanislaus District teams gained entry by virtue of reaching the section semifinal round, which garners an automatic berth into the regionals.
Modesto Christian’s boys team, which was bounced in the D-I quarterfinals, needed some help to qualify. They got it when No. 2 Woodcreek defeated top-seeded Sheldon in the D-I final. Both were promoted to the Open Division in the NorCal regional, leaving vacant slots in D-I for Modesto Christian and Folsom.
The No. 14 Crusaders will travel to Union City to take on No. 3 James Logan.
“We’ve seen a couple of their guys in the summer and in AAU games,” said Modesto Christian coach Brice Fantazia. “They’ve got an athletic 6-9 kid (Edra Luster) that protects the middle. We’re going to have to come ready to play.”
Modesto Christian played three games against Open Division opponents this season, defeating No. 3 St. Joseph in Alameda, and losing to No. 1 Woodcreek (Roseville) and No.8 Capital Christian on the road.
“I’m confident we can play against anyone,” Fantazia said. “I have no complaints about the 14 seed.”
CIF Northern California Regional Tournament
Boys
Wednesday
Division I
No. 14 Modesto Christian at No. 3 James Logan, 7 p.m.
Division II
No. 11 Mountain View at No. 6 Beyer, 7 p.m.
Division III
No. 12 Foothill at No. 5 Manteca, 7 p.m.
Division IV
No. 13 Kerman at No. 4 Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Ripon at No. 6 Corning, 7 p.m.
Division V
No. 8 St. Bernard’s at No. 9 Argonaut, 7:30 p.m.
No. 13 Ripon Christian at No. 4 Head-Royce 7 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday
Division II
No. 11 Acalanes at No. 6 Modesto Christian, 7 p.m.
Division III
No. 9 Patterson at No. 8 Shasta, 7 p.m.
Division V
No. 16 Ripon Christian at No. 1 Eastside College Prep, 7 p.m.
No. 13 Cloverdale at No. 4 Argonaut, 6 p.m.
No. 11 Mariposa at No. 6 San Joaquin Memorial, 6 p.m.
