Cosumnes Oak’s Moorhouse ‘took the game’ away from Gregori

Cosumnes Oaks senior midfielder R.J. Moorhouse is bound for Sacramento State, where he’ll trade Wolfpack orange for Hornet green and gold.
Fittingly, in his final act as a high school soccer player, Moorhouse stung Gregori twice in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II final at Elk Grove High School.
Moorhouse scored on a 35-yard bullet and then closed the first half with a dipping free kick as Cosumnes Oaks defeated the Jaguars in a section final for the second time in four years, 2-0.
Cosumnes Oaks' R.J. Moore house puts his team up 1-0 over Gregori. pic.twitter.com/tNpzR8Sy0V— Joe Cortez (@modbeepreps) March 5, 2017
“It seemed like they wanted it a tad bit more than us,” Gregori senior defender and captain Jose Orozco said. “They had very good players.”
The loss spoiled the Jaguars’ Cinderella sprint through the section tournament. Seeded 12th, Gregori knocked off No. 5 Tracy, No. 4 Roseville and No. 1 Rocklin to reach the Division II final for the second time four years.
The Jaguars (17-5-1) began the postseason as the Modesto Metro Conference runner-up, but leveled up in the postseason.
“I don’t think people knew much about us,” said Gregori coach Ethan Duewell, who has coached in the Stanislaus District for the last 32 years.
“I had a team in 1990-91 that was a fantastic team at Grace Davis High School, but as far as offensive talent, this group, across 11 guys, what a fantastic group.
“In addition, they love each other and have shown us a lot of love. There’s really nothing you could ask for more than what we gave this year.”
The Wolfpack’s experience on the section’s brightest stage shined in what amounted to a home game for the No. 3 seed. Playing three miles from home, against an opponent that traveled an hour by bus, Cosumnes Oaks (21-4-3) dominated the run of play and kept striker Axel Lomeli at bay to collect its third blue banner in four seasons.
“We’ve been here twice already, so we know what it takes to be here,” Moorhouse said. “Before the game, we said it comes down to how hard do you want to work? We just wanted it a little bit more today.”
Moorhouse brought the house down in the first half and then spent the final 40 minutes chasing a hat trick.
Duewell wasn’t surprised by Moorhouse’s booming, bending shots. Duewell said Gregori studied film of Cosumnes Oaks’ 4-0 victory over Oak Ridge on Dec. 12. In that game, Moorhouse scored all four goals on just five shots. He also had 13 steals.
The plan was to keep the Sac State commit off his left foot and pressure him at every chance. Gregori tried valiantly, but Moorhouse can be elusive and strong, as witnessed in the fourth minute.
About 35 yards off goal, Moorhouse emerged from a scrum with the ball on his left foot. Two Gregori defenders jabbed at the ball, but Moorhouse was quick on the trigger, launching a shot into the wind.
“Great player. Great player,” said Gregori goalie Cristian Martin. “… We knew from the beginning we shouldn’t have let him turn, we shouldn’t have let him take the shot, but he took the shot … and he took the game.”
The ball bent back toward the left corner and crashed into the side panel, just outside the reach of Martin (five saves).
“I just hit it, man, and I just prayed,” said Moorhouse, who closed the season with 30 goals and 10 assists. “God helped me out a little bit on that one.”
And the second?
Gravity, perhaps.
On the final play of the first half, Moorhouse was tripped up outside the penalty box. He buzzed the wall with another left-footed blast that bent and curled inside the right post.
Martin did his best to cover the kick, but Moorhouse’s strike was pure and precise.
“No goal was the dagger,” Moorhouse said. “It was a 2-0 lead. If they scored, they’re back in the game. Yeah, we thought we had a good shot at it, but you can’t say anything is a dagger at halftime.”
Orozco did.
Up until that point, Gregori had outshot the Wolfpack and created six free kicks, including a 30-yard blast off the boot of Luis Castaneda.
Orozco also had a header spin wide of the post and another split the uprights. Down 1-0, the Jaguars felt like they were on the verge of an equalizer.
And then Moorhouse settled over a 25-yard free kick.
“Once we got down 2-0, I feel like everybody did their best, but unfortunately, we couldn’t get any goals in the back of the net,” Orozco said. “We were hoping to come back and tie the game 1-1, but that second goal got us all down.”
After the final whistle, Gregori allowed itself a moment to grieve. Jose Nava, whose goal helped Gregori force penalty kicks against Rocklin in the semifinal, sat on the turf near midfield, his head buried in his jersey.
He was picked up by teammates and later led their final team chant.
“Being a 12 seed, we beat three top teams,” Orozco said, “but unfortunately, we couldn’t get the championship game.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
