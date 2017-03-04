Christian Brothers too much for Patterson in girls basketball D-III final

Patterson High School senior guard Jadan Rodriguez choked back a few tears, her emotional contribution to the cause, at game’s end.
She and her teammates left it all on the Spanos Center court Friday during their 62-49 loss to Christian Brothers of Sacramento. They reached the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III girls title game and, in the end, lost to a team that was a little better.
No shame in that for the Tigers, who reached the section final for the first time in 15 years.
“A dream season for us,” Rodriguez summarized after her team-leading 16 points. “It was everything that we imagined.”
Patterson (23-5) improved from third place and a one-game tournament appearance last season to a Western Athletic Conference title and a postseason run that is not over. The loss aside, coach Elizabeth Tolleson had no complaints.
“I told the girls not to question themselves,” Tolleson said. “Now we can go play for state.”
Patterson will advance to the CIF NorCal Regional playoffs Wednesday – its opponent will be announced Sunday afternoon – and it’s no doubt better prepared after its collision with Christian Brothers.
The Falcons deployed a pesky press, switching from man to zone, that forced 26 turnovers. Patterson trailed 27-16 at halftime but adjusted by passing over the top of the press and reversed the game’s momentum.
Rodriguez’s banked-in 3-pointer drew Patterson even 35-35 with 2:22 left in the third quarter. Not shaken, Christian Brothers responded with a hammer blow, a 17-0 run that settled the outcome.
Sophomore Brianna Juniel, showing off quick hops that make her play taller than her listed 5-foot-8, scorched Patterson for 25 points and nine rebounds. She contributed 10 points to the game-changing blitz.
Christian Brothers’ depth also impacted the game. The Falcons’ bench outscored Patterson 15-3.
Christian Brothers (14-17 overall) is a rarity – a sub.-500 team that takes home a blue banner. In fact, the Falcons lost their first seven games before they recovered to place second behind Vista del Lago in the Capital Athletic League.
“The game was just like our season, up and down,” coach Ron Gully said. “And then we settled down and pulled away.”
Ezi Ogbuli finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for Patterson, while senior Sam Dougherty and junior Amaya Nelson had eight points apiece. The Tigers should remain formidable next season.
“Everybody doesn’t expect a small school like Patterson to make it this deep,” Tolleson said. “The girls came out and played hard today and knew what to expect. … As a coach, I can’t ask for anything more than that.”
Division V girls
Argonaut 70, Capital Christian 60 – Argonaut, which has knocked on glory’s door for years, claimed its first section basketball title with a convincing win over Capital Christianof Sacramento. The Mustangs (25-4), the third-place team in the Mother Lode League, lost to Capital Christian (21-9) in the 2016 final and the 2015 semifinal.
“When we looked at the brackets, it was like, ‘Here we go again,’ ” Argonaut coach Mark Giannini said. “We talked about defense this time, about minimizing their second-chance opportunities. I thought we did a good job on that.”
Argonaut, supported by a vocal crowd, broke open a close game with a 29-point fourth quarter. The Mustangs boasted balanced scoring – Makenna Cabri with 16 points, Lauryn Davis and 6-foot post Macie Arevalo with 15 points apiece and Madison Hoyt with 13 points.
Division V boys
Elliot Christian 83, Argonaut 53 – Elliot Christian of Lodi (26-4), its press forcing the tempo, took charge from the opening tip and coasted to a win over Argonaut in the D-V boys final. The Mustangs (22-8) were led by Jared Votaw, a 6-foot junior, who hit five triples en route to 22 points.
