Central Valley boys fall 3-1 to Lincoln in soccer section championship

Omar Leon has built the Central Valley boys soccer program into one of the finest in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
What he has not done, however, is figure out how to win the final game of the season.
For the fifth time in the last eight years, the Hawks were defeated in the section championship game, falling to Lincoln 3-1 Saturday at Cosumnes Oaks High School.
“It’s incredible that we’ve been to the final five times, but it’s frustrating,” said Leon, whose teams have reached at least the semifinal round eight times in the past nine years. “Especially the way we played in the second half, when we just couldn’t finish.”
Trailing 2-0 at the intermission, the Hawks had opportunities in the second half but couldn’t capitalize on them.
“We worked so hard all season,” said the Hawks’ senior striker Andres Velasquez. “But it’s the little things in a game; little mistakes can cost you and we weren’t concentrating the whole game.
“Overall, it was a good season, though.”
Lincoln went up 3-0 in the 58th minute before Central Valley finally broke through in the 71st when Adrian Espinoza scored off a direct kick.
“We made two mistakes in the first half and the third goal, we were just trying too hard to score and gave it up,” said Leon.
Espinoza’s goal seemed to ignite the Hawks, but it also turned up the intensity in a game that was physical throughout.
After some pushing and shoving during the final minutes, things got heated during the post-game handshake line, with both teams turning to jaw with each other, but order quickly was restored.
“I guess it’s God’s plan,” said Leon. “He’s the only one who knows when it will happen. Hopefully, I’m still around.”
