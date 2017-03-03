State wrestling: Three from Stanislaus District reach semifinals

The Stanislaus District qualified 30 wrestlers to the 45th CIF State Championships and 15 survived Friday’s long session.
For a talented trio – Oakdale’s Colbey Harlan (182) and Abel Garcia (170) and Delhi heavyweight Jesse Flores – they await pressurized semifinal matches Saturday morning at Bakersfield’s Rabobank Arena. Their goal, of course, is a chance to become a state champion Saturday night.
Harlan, a Sac-Joaquin Section Masters champion, looked the part of one of the state’s best. The junior, ranked No. 2 in the state and seeded second in his bracket, rolled through four opponents. Two wins came via fall, the latter in the quarterfinals over San Diego Section champion Nathan Tausch of Poway in 1:29.
“He’s been pretty dominant,” Oakdale coach Steve Strange said. “He’s impressive.”
So was Garcia, a senior who also took home a Masters title last week. The senior No. 3 seed went 3-0, topped by a 5-2 decision over Jean Paul Lebosnoyani of Mira Costa.
Flores, an eighth-place medalist in 2016, won all four by decision, highlighted by a 7-4 win in the quarterfinals over Nathaniel Holloway of Clovis North.
Oakdale sent six to state and five advanced to Saturday. Bronson Harmon (160) and Ricky Torres (132) dropped decisions in the quarterfinals.
3 Stanislaus District wrestlers in state semifinals
Pitman senior Adam Velasquez (126), a two-time Masters champion and a four-time state qualifier, was the victim of one of the day’s most heartbreaking losses. After an impressive opening win, he was beaten by Calvary Chapel’s Elijah Palacio, who scored a reversal as time expired in triple overtime to win 7-5. Pitman coach Adam Vasconcellos disputed the close call.
Velasquez aimed for a state title, an ambitious goal given the presence of three-time champion Justin Mejia of Clovis and arguably the most talented bracket in the meet.
“You always set your goals high. Adam is going to keep fighting,” Vasconcellos said. “He didn’t come down here to just give up.”
Two other Pitman wrestlers, junior Isaiah Perez (170) and freshman Izzy Tubera (106), were defeated in the quarterfinals. Central Catholic senior Steven Abbate (138) won three matches before he was edged 3-2 in the quarters by Bakersfield’s J.J. Figueroa.
Others still fighting for a medal (top 8) in consolation are Golden Valley’s Caydin Wickard (106), Sonora’s Keanu Perez (113), Sierra’s Branden Rullan (132), Oakdale’s Gabe Martinez (152), Hilmar’s Cody Rentfro (182) and Turlock’s Breck Jeffus (195).
