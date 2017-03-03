State wrestling: Three from Stanislaus District reach semifinals

1:42 Central Catholic's Dhaliwal channels NBA legend Rick Barry for game-saving FTs Pause

1:50 Pre-game with Central Catholic's Jared Rice

1:12 Beyer clinches D-II finals berth with double OT victory

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old

2:11 Drone video captures aerial view of Los Banos house fire

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:30 Great Valley Academy Salida kids buy into business savvy

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting

0:44 'No one dies' today, Sacramento teen tells himself before pulling dazed motorist from wrecked car