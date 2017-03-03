5 District soccer teams vie for section titles Saturday in Elk Grove

They’ve survived postponements, puddles and penalty kick shootouts to reach high school soccer’s final day.
Five Stanislaus District teams will vie for Sac-Joaquin Section titles on Saturday at two sites in Elk Grove, but only one is guaranteed to leave happy. The No. 2 Pacheco boys will tangle with No. 8 Sierra in an all-Stanislaus District final at Elk Grove High School.
All four boys teams – Gregori, Central Valley, Pacheco and Sierra – are gunning for the program’s first blue banner. The most decorated team in the field is the Sierra girls, who are chasing the program’s fifth championship under coach Manuel Pires.
Here’s a closer look at each final involving a Stanislaus District team:
Boys
Division II
Teams: No. 12 Gregori vs. No. 3 Cosumnes Oaks
Location: Elk Grove High School
Kickoff: 6 p.m.
Matchup: As if the journey wasn’t hard enough on the 12th-seeded Jaguars, the final is essentially a home game for Cosumnes Oaks, which will make a three-mile drive as opposed to Gregori’s 57-mile trek. No matter. Gregori (17-4-1) has overcome all odds this postseason, knocking off No. 5 Tracy, No. 4 Roseville and No. 1 Rocklin. Jose Nava scored in regulation and goalie Cristian Martin clinched the win with a diving save in penalties. The Jaguars lean on 15 seniors. Cosumnes Oaks (20-4-3) defeated Lodi, Napa and second-seeded Ponderosa, shoring up a rematch of the 2013 Division II final. Cosumnes Oaks won that game, 2-1. Gregori coach Ethan Duewell said several of today’s players were in the stands for that game. The Wolfpack is led by RJ Moorehouse, who has 28 goals and 10 assists. Andrew Covert has 17 goals and three assists, while junior Roberto Carlos Plasencia has five goals and nine assists. Nebeyu Cross is third on the team in points with seven goals and eight assists.
Division IV
Teams: No. 8 Sierra vs. No. 2 Pacheco
Location: Elk Grove High School
Kickoff: 2 p.m.
Matchup: One of these Stanislaus District teams will celebrate their first Sac-Joaquin Section title. Sierra (17-8-3) is making its first appearance in a section final since 2006, when the Timberwolves lost to Lincoln of Lincoln in the Division IV final, 1-0. That game required extra time. The boys soccer program’s success continues a remarkable run for the athletic department, and with a win, soccer would join football (2015) and basketball (2014-15) as section team champions. The Timberwolves are coached by Joe Pires, whose brother Manuel heads the girls soccer program. The Timberwolves featured a balanced attack. Three players have scored 10 or more goals – led by Eddie Aguilar (28 goals), the hero in a semifinal win over Livingston – and six have 10 or more assists. Pacheco (19-2-4) hunts the school’s first-ever section title and its chances are boosted by the return of San Jose State-bound midfielder Brian Nevarez (ankle). The reigning WAC MVP played only about 20 minutes against Liberty Ranch, missing a tap-in. History has lined the Panthers’ path. They won the Western Athletic Conference, overtaking Livingston on the final day, and record the program’s first playoff wins against Placer and Liberty Ranch. Goalie Jesus Lopez hasn’t allowed a goal in three games. Rodolfo Rivera (24 goals) and Pablo Ortiz (23 goals) anchor the attack with 47 combined goals.
Division IV
Teams: No. 5 Central Valley at No. 3 Lincoln of Lincoln
Location: Cosumnes Oaks
Kickoff: 2 p.m.
Matchup: The trials of the Western Athletic Conference prepared the Hawks for a deep playoff run. Central Valley (20-6-3) was third in the WAC behind Pacheco and Livingston, but have risen to the top of the Division III bracket with one upset after another. Coach Omar Leon’s club defeated No. 4 Rio Americano and No. 1 East Union, the latter in a controversial penalty kick shootout. Andres Velazquez (31 goals, 13 assists) had four goals and four assists in the first two playoff wins, and then converted his penalty against the Lancers. Central Valley is making its fifth section final appearance since 2009. The program made four straight finals from 2009 to ’13, losing each one. “It’s the only game we haven’t won and we’ll do all that we can,” Leon said.
Girls
Division III
Teams: No. 2 Sierra vs. No. 1 Vista del Lago
Location: Elk Grove High School
Kickoff: Noon
Matchup: It’s been a banner season for the Valley Oak League champion Timberwolves (25-2), who will make the program’s 10th finals appearance in 21 seasons and first since 2011, when it beat VOL rival Oakdale 1-0. Coach Pires celebrated his 400th career win earlier in the season and can cement his legacy with another section crown. Sierra has the pieces to build a dynasty: sophomore Jadyn Shinn (41 goals, 24 assists) holds an offer from Notre Dame and ranks among the section’s leaders in goals and assists, and sophomore goalie Callie Crain is one of the top young prospects in the region. This team, though, wouldn’t have come this far without senior leadership, notably Kaleigh Doyle (26 goals, 19 assists) and Kyndra Kiser (10 goals, 17 assists), a pair of college-bound playmakers. The two hooked up in the final minutes of a quarterfinal win over Christian Brothers. Kiser, bound for UC Merced in the fall, floated a free kick behind the defense and onto the foot of Doyle, who finished for the game’s only goal. Doyle has committed to Cal State East Bay. Vista del Lago (18-2-3) has won nine straight and hasn’t conceded a goal since Feb. 2, a span of six games.
