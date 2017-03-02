Bracket busting: A closer look at CIF State Wrestling

Here’s a capsulized bracket-by-bracket preview of the 45th CIF State Wrestling Championships to be held Friday and Saturday at Bakersfield’s Rabobank Arena, beginning both days at 9 a.m. The Stanislaus District will be represented by 30 qualifiers.
Friday’s program will climax with the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, the semifinals are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., followed by the third, fifth and seventh-place matches at 2 p.m.
The 14 championship matches begin Saturday night at 7 o’clock.
106: Eddie Flores of Northview and Del Oro’s Antonio Lorenzo are undefeated. Golden Valley’s Caydin Wickard, seeded 10th, has lost to Lorenzo the last two weeks. Pitman’s Izzy Tubera, seeded 11th, meets fellow freshman Gabriel Reyes of Hanford in first match. Turlock’s William Giron faces winner of out-bracket match, probably Josh Poore of Buchanan.
113: Buchanan’s Matt Olguin won state at 106 last year. At the bottom of the bracket is freshman Jesse Vasquez of St. John Bosco. Clovis North’s Devin Murphy has lost in-state only to Olguin and Vasquez. Sonora junior Keanu Perez, not seeded, opens against Eric Santana of Palm Desert.
120: Buchanan’s Ethan Leake, who won 113s last year, is unbeaten. Five of top seven seeds come from Southern Section, including Cleveland Belton of Temescal Canyon. No local wrestlers here.
126: Clovis’ Justin Mejia, an Illinois commit, can become only the state’s second four-time champion. Darrell Vasquez of Bakersfield did it from 1999-2002. Mejia has won at 103, 113 and 120. The bracket is loaded with nine who’ve already won state medals. Four-time state qualifier Adam Velasquez of Pitman could run into Selma’s Robert Garcia, who lost to Mejia. Patterson’s Noah Mirelez faces Bellarmine’s Isaiah Palomino from famous wrestling family. Rough draw for Waterford senior Ivan Gomez, who collides with No. 5 seed.
132: Clovis North senior Chris Deloza accents a wide-open field. Deloza is coached by Josh Adams, formerly of Los Banos. Gary Joint of Lemoore is No. 2 seed. Oakdale sophomore Ricky Torres has a manageable draw. Sierra senior Branden Rullan faces No. 3 seed Alex Felix of Gilroy. Pacheco’s Anthony Velasquez meets North Section champ.
138: Central Section is dominant with Michigan St. commit Jaden Enriquez of Mission Oak and No. 2 Brett Villarreal of Buchanan. Stanford-bound Central Catholic senior Steven Abbate, seeded 11th, meets Lupe Ayon of Exeter. Difficult opener for Gregori’s Mikey Villavicencio, MMC’s only state qualifier – Fresno State signee J.J. Figueroa of Bakersfield.
145: Navonte Demison of Bakersfield, 138-pound champ last year, is top-seeded, followed by Jacob Wright of Dinuba. Oakdale’s Jake Ryan, seeded 12th, is part of a strong SJS contingent and may advance. Ceres senior John Alba probably will see 7th-seeded Central Section opponent from out-bracket.
152: Quention Hovis of Poway, a three-time state champion in Arizona, will test California’s best. He’s bound for Navy. Nasty draw for Pitman’s Joseph La Rosa – No. 2 seed Joshua Kim of Santiago. Ditto for Golden Valley senior Brady Mello – Hovis, if he wins in out-bracket. Gabe Martinez of Oakdale opens with No. 9 seed from Selma.
160: More Central Section power in Joel Romero of Buchanan and Fresno State-bound Brandon Martino of Clovis. They’ve split four matches. Buhach Colony’s Juan Rosales draws Martino. Oakdale’s Bronson Harmon could face Jacob Bueno of St. John Bosco in second round. Bueno is ranked 5th in state but was 8th out of Southern Section.
170: Anthony Mantanona of Palm Desert, returning state finalist, is a major favorite. The No. 2 seed is Victor Vargas of Clovis. Oakdale’s Abel Garcia, returning state medalist, is seeded No. 3. If he advances, he could face Vargas in semis. Pitman’s Isaiah Perez is seeded 8th. Justin Rentfro of Hilmar begins against 10th-seeded Dylan Miracle of Madera South.
182: Oakdale’s Colbey Harlan, ranked No. 2 in state, is seeded No. 2 behind Oklahoma recruit Anthony Montalvo of Buchanan. Harlan’s bracket is doable, though San Diego champ Nathan Tausch may await in quarters and No. 3 seed Sam Loera of Bakersfield in semis. Hilmar senior Cody Rentfro, the older brother at state, is a win away from collision with Montalvo.
195: Wrestlers to watch are No. 1 seed Chasen Blair of Rancho Bernardo and Tony Andrade of Gilroy. Turlock’s Breck Jeffus is slotted for second-round meeting with Andrade. Pitman’s Brendan Tallent opens against L.A. city champion Hamzah Al-Saudi of Palisades Charter.
220: Cade Belshay of Buchanan is unbeaten against in-state competition. The No. 2 seed is two-time medalist Darryl Aiello of De La Salle. First-year Calaveras wrestler Victor Moore, if he wins opener, could meet Southern Section champion Joey Daniel of Santa Ana in second round.
285: The heavy favorite is two-time champion Seth Nevills of Clovis, who handed Delhi senior Jesse Flores two of his three losses. Flores is seeded 3rd behind Jake Levengood of Vacaville. Levengood edged Flores 2-1 in SJS final via a stalling point. Rematch in semis? David Lezama of Central Valley gets thankless assignment – Nevills in first round. Modesto Christian’s Ryan Higginbotham meets No. 5 seed Jackson Serna of Northview.
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
