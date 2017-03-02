Oh, you again: Central Catholic, West Campus meet again in D-IV final

Your eyes do not deceive.
For the second straight year, the last two teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Tournament are the Central Catholic and West Campus boys basketball teams.
The top-seeded Raiders and No. 2 Warriors will meet at the University of the Pacific at 4 p.m. Central Catholic (23-7) advanced with a runaway victory over No. 4 Ripon, 82-61, while West Campus (21-9) smoked No. 6 Liberty Ranch, 79-64.
“It doesn’t matter who we are playing or the game,” Central Catholic coach Mike Wilson said. “My personality is that I put pressure on them no matter who we are playing, no matter what. That’s one of the reasons why I’m wound so tight. I put pressure on myself. I demand a lot of myself and the kids.”
The Raiders and Warriors met last season at Sleep Train Arena with Central Catholic coming away with their first section title in 28 years. Former point guard Josh Hamilton scored a team-high 18 points and finished the 47-46 victory with the ball in his hands, but the game was settled on the defensive end. West Campus had two shots to win the game, but the iron proved unkind.
Hamilton is no longer on the roster, dismissed midway through the season for a violation of an undisclosed school rule. But the coveted blue banner, the one he helped secure, remains.
That banner now hangs in Wilson’s office, a priceless piece of wall art in the $7.5 million Mark Gallo Health and Fitness Center. It needs a companion, he said.
“The exciting part is we got back,” Wilson said. “But I’m definitely not just glad to be here. We want that blue flag. The kids want it badly … as do I.”
It showed against Ripon.
The Raiders opened up a quick double-digit lead in the first quarter … and the Indians were never within single digits again.
Six-foot-5 forward Conor Fenton dominated the paint for Central Catholic, scoring 18 points and grabbing 17 rebounds.
“My teammates helped me out a lot,” said Fenton. “(They) hit shots; that gets me going, makes me intense.”
The Raiders’ dominated on the glass – Malcolm Clayton added eight rebounds, while senior guards Jared Rice (20 points), Cooper Wilson (10) and Amrit Dhaliwal (19) had four apiece – and created numerous second-chance opportunities while limiting Ripon’s.
“That was one of the things we really hammered home in regards to our prep for this game … limiting them to one shot,” said Wilson. “The film we saw on them, they crashed the boards really hard and got a lot of extra shots.”
Fenton (10.3 points, 10.4 rebounds) has been a revelation in the second half of the season, averaging a double-double for the Raiders. His bond with Rice (15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds), Dhaliwal (14.2 points, 75 3-pointers) and Wilson (10.4 points) off the court has helped Central Catholic weather the roster changes and a thorny Valley Oak League schedule.
The Raiders have won eight straight games, including playoff wins over Mountain House, Dixon and Ripon.
“It’s one game at a time. I haven’t even seen West Campus – and I have film on them,” Wilson said. “Ripon was first, just like Dixon was before Ripon. It’s one game a time.”
The Warriors feature a balanced attack, led by junior Nate Karren and sophomore Eric Alston. Karren is averaging a team-high 16.2 points to go along with 7.9 rebounds. Alston is netting 14.4 points per game, while sophomore Dee Juan Pruitt is a double-double threat. The 6-foot-6 forward is averaging 8.4 points and 8.4 rebounds.
Senior Inder Dhaliwal boasts an 11.8 scoring average and freshman Quincy Taylor 9.5 for the Golden Empire League runner-ups. The GEL champion, Capital Christian, will play for the Division III title on Saturday.
Wilson believes the difference in the game will be small, just as it was last season.
It’s going to come down to execution, rebounding, defense and movement … the little things Wilson loves to teach.
“I think it pushes them a little bit. Even Conor said it in an article, I focus on the little things,” Wilson said. “That’s really what I do. I’ll look away from the ball to the weak side and see what we’re doing, instead of focusing on the ball. They know that.”
Sports editor Joe Cortez contributed to this report.
