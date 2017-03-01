Central Catholic soccer derailed by Woodland, brighter days ahead

The dark cloud lifted just as soon as the Central Catholic High girls soccer team turned towards its team bus toward home.
The Raiders were bounced from the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV tournament by No. 1 Woodland, 3-0, but coach Dalton Duval believes there are brighter days on the horizon.
Ariana Coronado scored twice in a 10-minute span in the first half and Lourdes Marin tacked on an insurance goal in the 65th minute for the Wolves (17-1-2), who will face the winner of No. 2 Liberty Ranch-No. 3 Colfax on Saturday at Elk Grove High School.
Coronado was a singular force, scoring her 25th and 26 goals of the season in the 12th and 22nd minutes, respectively. She added an assist to Marin to put the game well out of reach.
Fourth-seeded Central Catholic closed the season 14-6-2 with a runner-up finish in the Valley Oak League, which produced four playoff teams and one section finalist (Sierra in Division III).
“We did the best we could, but they were the better team tonight,” Duval said. “We had a great run … a great season. Semifinals in the section playoffs is no easy feat.”
Duval praised Woodland’s defense for pitching a shutout. The Raiders had just four shots on goal and never threatened goalie Mackenzie Hatanaka, who gloved four saves.
“They were very organized in the back. We could not penetrate their line,” Duval said. “They were good. If you’re going to lose, that’s the kind of team you want to lose to. It wasn’t one of those games where you could say ‘could’ve, would’ve, should’ve.’ They were the better team.”
Central Catholic isn’t far behind.
The Raiders will graduate six seniors, including forward Mya Ridenour and center fullback Bella Cuevas, but Duval loves the young talent he has coming back and the prospects set to enroll at the South Carpenter Road campus.
“The future is really bright,” Duval said. “We have some incoming talent and we’re actually young when you look at some of our key players.”
Some of the notable returners include: junior forward Skyler Hoy, the team’s leading scorer with 21 goals and 10 assists; midfielder and captain Tessa Raspo, a junior; sophomore goalie Madi Girard, who had eight saves Wednesday; and center fullback Alora Garcia, whose season was slowed by an abdominal injury.
“This playoff run is huge for them,” Duval said. “It’s just the pressure you’re put under. You know there’s no tomorrow. If you lose, you’re done. The nerves, the stakes, the emotions … you learn to deal with all of that.”
