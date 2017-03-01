Gregori boys soccer knocks off top seed Rocklin, returns to D-II final

Jose Nava’s brilliance in regulation was matched by goalie Cristian Martin in penalties, and the two helped send the Gregori High boys soccer team back to a section final.
Nava took on the Rocklin defense, tallying an unassisted goal in the first half, and Martin clinched the victory with a sprawling save in the second round of penalties as the 12th-seeded Jaguars continued their Cinderella run through the Division II tournament.
FINALS IT IS !!!!! pic.twitter.com/KjVAkUk0CS— mom (@marcelinacuevas) March 1, 2017
Gregori advances to Saturday’s final at Elk Grove High School after knocking out the top seed in a shootout, 5-4. The game was tied at 1-1 after 80 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtimes.
Afterwards, the Jaguars’ field players chased down Martin, the hero in gloves, and bounced along the end line. For a team stocked with senior talent, Tuesday’s win marked the culmination of four years of training and trying.
“This group is probably the closest group I’ve ever had in all my years,” said Gregori coach Ethan Duewell, who has coached in the Stanislaus District for 32 years. “Most of them went to grade school together and came up through junior high together. They pretty much do everything together. The one comment I heard after the game was: ‘Ths is four years of work.’”
Jordan Rocha, Luis Castaneda, Alex Sanchez Rivas, Joseph Vargas Diaz and Javier Contreras scored for Gregori (16-4-1) in the shootout. Contreras notched the game-winning blast, but it was Martin’s acrobatics and instincts that clinched another win over a top seed.
The Jaguars have defeated No. 5 Tracy, No. 4 Roseville and now No. 1 Rocklin (15-7-3), the Sierra Foothill League runner-up, in succession.
Gregori is making its second finals berth in four seasons, and four years after losing to Cosumnes Oaks 2-1 in the D-II final, the Jaguars will have a chance at redemption. Gregori will play Cosumnes Oaks for all the marbles at 6 p.m.
Finals!!⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BYDRqy7osR— Joseph (@joseph_diaz9) March 1, 2017
“Four years ago, the kids didn’t really know what they were getting into and we got lucky at some points during our run,” Duewell said. “This group, at least until tonight, they’ve dominated the games they’ve played.”
Gregori had to climb out of a hole to Rocklin.
The Thunder took a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute, but Nava answered about 15 minutes later. Staying wide, the senior left winger attacked and beat his defender, cut in behind the defense and lined up a shot from the edge of the 6-yard box.
He placed his shot between the legs of the goalie to make it 1-1. For Nava, it was his sixth goal of the season.
“We believe in the depth of our team and part of that belief is that we can pay balls wide to players who are very skilled,” Duewell said. “Most of the teams we play against can’t quite do that. We want to get the ball wide and let them attack. It definitely worked out for us today.”
Duewell was pleased with his team’s resiliency behind enemy lines and behind on the scoreboard.
“You’re first idea is ‘Let’s not get embarrassed. Let’s try to right the ship and make sure it doesn’t get away from us,’” Duewell said. “But they’re used to it. Their M.O. about every other game is to give up an early goal. The positive of that is that it doesn’t faze them when we give up that goal. They have every belief, offensively, that we can come back from that.”
Nava forced overtime and Martin, with a full extension to his left, delivered the victory.
Martin finished with seven saves, improving to 11-3-1 between the pipes.
“Making the finals is what matters,” Duewell said. “The next step is to prove we can finish the job. I don’t think it matters who it’s against.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
