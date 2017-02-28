Given a second chance, Central Valley takes down top seed in PK shootout

Did East Union goalie Enrique Garcia take too many steps off his line during a penalty kick shootout with the Central Valley High boys soccer team?
Or was there an error in judgment by the official?
The season won’t wait to discuss.
Garcia’s game-winning save was negated and Gerardo Flores finished his second opportunity, keeping the Hawks’ hopes alive in a thrilling Division III semifinal that stretched into the night.
East Union’s Giovanni Ruelas missed to begin the next round and Erick Espindola caught Garcia leaning the wrong way, triggering a wild celebration.
Central Valley, the third-place finisher out of the Western Athletic Conference, advanced on penalties to Saturday’s final.
The Hawks (20-6-3) won a shootout with the tournament’s top seed, 6-5, after the game played to a scoreless tie after 80 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods.
“I know what it’s like to play in these kinds of games. We have had really strong teams in the past and it was never possible to win it all,” said Central Valley coach Omar Leon, the architect of one of the most successful boys soccer programs in the Stanislaus District over the last decade.
“This team is different than the other teams. Coming from such a bad year last year, it was a mediocre season. We hit rock bottom. This season, we knew the only thing we had to do was improve. Right now, we’ve exceeded our own expectations. I’m pleased with our performance. Now we have to think of the next game.”
Goalie Christian Gonzalez earned the victory with eight saves, including a clean stop in the shootout.
“You have to believed in yourself,” Leon said.
Gonzalez’s ascension as starting goalie has mirrored the success of the team. He began the season on the bench. An injury to the starter forced Gonzalez back onto the field, where’s he’s blossomed into a leader.
“He had to watch a lot of the games from the bench,” Leon said. “When he finally got his opportunity, he knew he had to go the extra mile. Since he got his opportunity, he has taken things seriously. He needed to be leader in the back, communicate with his defense and have better vision. Today was one of those game where he made the difference. He kept us in the game.”
Adrian Espinoza, Andres Velazquez, Pedro Amaya and Jacob Guerrero also converted penalties for the Hawks, who will play Lincoln of Lincoln on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Cosumnes Oaks High School.
The No. 3 Fighting Zebras edged No. 2 Vista del Lago, 1-0, in the other semifinal.
The Hawks are making their fifth section final appearance. From 2009 to 2013, Central Valley appeared in four finals. Despite all of that success, the program is still searching for its first blue banner.
The Hawks shouldn’t be fazed by the road trip or Lincoln’s higher seed. Central Valley’s journey now includes two “upsets”: a 5-0 drubbing of No. 4 Rio Americano in the quarterfinal round; and No. 1 East Union (19-2-4) in PKs.
“We’re back in a final and we’re going to go into that game with the same mentality,” Leon said. “It’s the only game we haven’t won and we’ll do all that we can.
“Just like today’s game, it will come down to who has more concentration. There won’t be many goals. It’s going to be close.”
Garcia finished with four saves in the loss, East Union’s first since Nov. 29.
East Union (19-2-4) thought he made a fifth and final save in the shootout and stormed the field when the center referee – who was watching the shooter the whole time – blew his whistle signaling end of game before checking with his linesmen.
The official in charge of watching Garcia’s steps raised his flag immediately after the save was made.
The referees gathered quickly along the goal line as East Union bounced in premature celebration. With help from administrators, they cleared the field and awarded Flores another shot.
According to the center referee, who wished to remain anonymous, goalies are afford one step forward. Garcia took two.
“It sucks to lose like that,” Leon said. “I thought they had won. We had the opportunity to retake it and we made it. It was weird game. It could have gone either way.”
