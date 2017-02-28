Dougherty’s free throw clinches Patterson’s first finals berth in 15 years

The last time the Patterson High girls basketball team reached a Sac-Joaquin Section final coach Liza Tolleson was in uniform.
The memories of that loss to Colfax in the 2002 Division IV final are still fresh in her mind, from the size of the stage to the magnitude of each moment.
“It’s such an amazing atmosphere,” Tolleson said. “You can’t explain it unless you’ve played in it, and it’s a feeling you’ll never feel again.”
Unless, of course, you get back to that game, which No. 3 Patterson has with a 51-50 victory over No. 7 Placer.
The Tigers let a 12-point lead slip away in the final minutes, but a free throw by Sam Dougherty with .2 seconds left vaulted Patterson into Saturday’s Division III final at the University of Pacific against No. 9 Christian Brothers.
This will be the Tigers’ third finals appearance. Patterson also lost in the 1978 Division III championship to Delta.
Will third time be the charm? In her final season, Dougherty believes the Western Athletic Conference champions are a team of destiny.
“It’s been so exciting and something we’ve deserved as a team,” she said. “Being able to go this far, when no one expected it, is a great feeling. We get to keep playing and show everyone how good a team we are.”
Patterson (23-4) led by 17 at the start of the fourth, but the Hillmen (17-12) slowly chipped away.
Placer tied the game at 50-50 with a 3-pointer with four seconds left. The Tigers quickly rushed the ball up the floor, finding Dougherty who was fouled with hardly any time left.
Tolleson had a timeout to burn, but the Tigers’ transition from defense to offense was so quick she was unable to call for one. She was happy her players didn’t panic. Instead, they let their instincts and training take over.
“That’s something we’ve been enforcing. When you get into games like this, they can hardly hear us anyway,” Tolleson said. “We want them to read and react and let their natural instincts come out.”
The weight of the season fell squarely on Dougherty’s shoulders. In a one-and-one situation, the senior needed only to make the first free throw to avoid overtime.
“I felt a lot of pressure,” said Dougherty, who finished with seven points. “I knew one of those two free throws was going to be the difference. I wanted to be the one to help the team go to the championship game.”
With .2 seconds left, Placer didn’t have enough to time get off a final shot. When Dougherty’s final free throw missed, a celebration ensued.
Jadan Rodriguez paced the Tigers with 14 points, while Amaya Nelson finished with 11.
With an ability to get into the lane and draw contact, Rodriguez and Nelson were instrumental in helping the Tigers build a 40-23 lead after three quarters.
Patterson needed every one of those points, too, plus a free throw. Placer outscored the Tigers 27-11 over the final eight minutes.
“Placer kept inching away,” Tolleson said. “For me, as a coach, there is some benefit to winning like this. It’s a confidence booster for me, knowing they can handle this pressure and pull through.”
The final will played at UOP on Saturday at 2 p.m. Christian Brothers (12-18) defeated Kimball, 62-47.
“This brings the program together … this brings out little town together,” Tolleson said. “We’ve got so many fans coming out of the woodwork to watch us play. It’s such a huge boost for these girls.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments